The Best ‘Lord of the Rings’ Gifts To Give This Holiday Season

The Lord of the Rings and its fanbase are eternal. It’s a simple truth that if you hang out in geek circles, there’s going to be at least one person who taught themselves Elvish or has a complete Galadriel cosplay fit in the back of their wardrobe.

It’s that time of year again when we pay our dues to the altar of capitalism by buying friends and family a whole lot of mostly plastic trinkets—but if you’d like to do a little better and get your Lord of the Rings-obsessed comrade something they’ll actually treasure, then look no further. We’ve compiled a handy list of some of the best Lord of the Rings-themed gifts on Gandalf’s internet to get you started.

Arwen’s Evenstar pendant

(The Noble Collection)

There’s a lot of really gorgeous jewelry in the film adaptations of The Lord of the Rings, but I’m willing to bet it’s Arwen’s Evenstar pendant that the femme LotR fan in your life has been dreaming about since the first time they saw it on screen. The Noble Collection, one of the few brands licensed to produce replicas, has two versions of it—a costume replica and another in sterling silver with Swarovski crystals in case you’re flush with cash.

Lego Rivendell

(Lego)

Speaking of being flush with cash, this is a present you’d likely only buy for someone that you like a whole lot—it might be best to split the cost with a group. This Lego Rivendell set is absolutely beautiful, though, so I’ve included it as a sort of aspirational entry in case any of you manage to charm a rich person just in time for the various winter gift-giving holidays.

An Unexpected Cookbook: The Unofficial Book of Hobbit Cookery

(Createspace Independent Publishing Platform)

There is a surprising number of Middle-earth-themed cookbooks out there, but I’ve chosen An Unexpected Cookbook: The Unofficial Book of Hobbit Cookery because if anyone knows how to eat, it’s Hobbits—and you’re lying if you tell me you’ve watched or read any of the source material without fantasizing about eating at least some of what they’re having. Plus the author, Chris-Rachael Oseland, studied history for many years before turning to writing cookbooks, so I feel like the recipes are going to have some Middle-earth-appropriate historical touches that will make them feel more authentic.



Legolas Funko Pop

(Funko)

I mean Legolas is just iconic, isn’t he? Thus, the Legolas Funko Pop. We all know several Funko Pop collectors, and this Pop is not only one of the more affordable options on this list, but it’ll also be easy to make sure they don’t already have him in their collection. Plus, if your friend or loved one already has Legolas in their collection, there’s a whole range of Elf and Hobbit Funko Pops available to pick from, too. If they already have the entire LotR Funko collection, well, then they probably have all the Funko Pops they need, and you’ll just have to pick another option.

Frodo’s Sting Letter Opener

(The Noble Collection)

If you want a sword but can’t afford one, what’s the next best thing? Mini sword letter openers! The Noble Collection sells a replica of Frodo’s Elven-made sword, Sting, that’s letter opener sized, and while none of us actually use letter openers for their intended purpose anymore, I can absolutely recommend keeping a mini sword on your desk as a renewable source of serotonin—mine is shaped like Excalibur, and I love it.

Build-A-Bear Frodo

(Build-A-Bear)

At the other end of the Frodo-based gift spectrum is this Build-A-Bear Frodo. He’s adorable and exactly the right friend to go on an adventure with, especially something important and scary like grad school in another city or country. So, if you know a LotR fan with an adventure like that coming up, this stuffed bear might be exactly the right present.

Candles inspired by the world of Middle-earth

If you’re at all familiar with Booktok and Bookstagram, you’ll know there are entire cottage industries built around creating tea blends, home decor, and other accessories to enhance the bookish experience. These handmade candles, made by a small business in the UK called JoyfulCandlesGB, carry scents that were inspired by various aspects of Tolkien’s books. From the homely, floral scent of The Shire candle to the smells of moss and fresh grass you’ll get with the Elven candle, if your person is a candle person, there’s bound to be something they’d like. If you’re having trouble deciding, think about what their favorite perfumes or colognes smell like and go from there.

The Lord of the Rings, illustrated by Tolkien

(HarperCollins)

If you know someone who likes owning nice editions of their favorite books, then this gorgeous hardcover edition of The Lord of the Rings, complete with original illustrations by Tolkien himself, would be perfect. It’s the classic gift, and it’s the classic for a reason.

Weta Workshop Aragorn figure

(Weta Workshop)

I don’t think you can have a Lord of the Rings gift list without including an action figure or collectible figurine. I’ve chosen this Aragorn figure—Aragorn Hunter of the Plains—because I just happen to like him. I think his face is well done, and I’ve always preferred Aragorn in his ranger outfit rather than as King (just visually, I mean, I’m not a monster). Weta Workshop has a large range of figures, though, so if he’s not one of your or your giftee’s faves, you’ll surely be able to find one that fits the bill.

Gollum figurine

(Official Lord of the Rings Mini Co)

Look, there’s a little bit of Gollum in all of us. He shouldn’t be appealing, but he is—he speaks for our id and our terrible little internal goblin voice that suggests eating all the cheese in the house and keeping all the presents for yourself. Having a little Gollum to sit on your desk (right next to Frodo’s sword) as a sort of mascot or visual representation of that wicked inner voice can be pretty satisfying—especially if the recipient is normally a highly responsible sort. Sometimes, you just have to embrace the Gollum inside you (don’t murder anybody though, that’s taking it a little too far), and giving someone a little Gollum model like this can permit them to do so.

