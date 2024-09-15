10 best Korean dramas on Hulu, ranked

K-drama’s popularity has grown over the years and the genre is now loved by audiences worldwide. As a result, Korean dramas have become more accessible than ever and available on all kinds of international streaming platforms. Here are ten of the best Korean dramas you can find on Hulu!

10. Flex X Cop

(Disney+)

Are you into crime dramas? Then you should check out Flex X Cop, a Korean remake of the 2015 Russian television series Silver Spoon.

Flex X Cop follows the story of Jin I Soo (Ahn Bo Hyun), a third-generation chaebol turned detective, and Lee Gang Hyun (Park Ji Hyun), a seasoned detective in the violent crime department. Initially, Gang Hyun is wary of I Soo. However, the two ultimately become partners. Will they be able to fight crime together?

9. Red Swan

(Disney+)

If you’re a K-pop fan, then you’ve definitely heard of Rain. But did you know he’s actually a talented actor? Check out his most recent work, Red Swan, on Hulu!

Red Swan follows the life of Oh Wan Soo (Kim Ha Neul), a woman born into poverty who turns her life around and becomes a pro-golfer. She marries Kim Young Guk (Jung Gyu Woon), the heir to the Hwain group, to help pay off her mother’s debts. However, her world is torn apart after learning of her husband’s affair. She tries to look past it and make it work, but things take a turn. After arriving in Manila as a Goodwill Ambassador, Wan Soo is involved in a gunfight but is saved by Seo Do Yoon (Rain), and Wan Soo hires Do Yoon as her bodyguard.

8. The Legend of the Blue Sea

(SBS TV)

The Legend of the Blue Sea is considered a modern classic for K-drama romance lovers. And now it is available for you to enjoy on Hulu!

The drama focuses on the love story of Shim Cheong (Jun Ji Hyun) and Heo Joon Jae (Lee Min Ho). Shim Cheong is a mermaid who washes ashore near an oceanside resort. She spots Joon Jae, who happens to be a modern-day doppelganger of her love Dam Ryung, from the Joseon era. While Shim Cheong falls in love with Joon Jae, the latter becomes interested in her due to the jade bracelet she wears. With nowhere to go, Shim Cheong is taken in by Joon Jae and his con artist partners.

7. Moving

(Disney+)

If you’re a fan of Korean webtoons, you might have already read Moving by Kang Full. But did you know there’s a K-drama for it?

Moving is a supernatural K-drama that follows three high school students and their parents who discover they possess superpowers. While the students try to hide their powers from the public, their parents do everything in their power to protect their kids from being taken advantage of by others.

6. What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim?

(tvN)

What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim? is considered a cult classic by rom-com K-drama fans. The series features two of Korea’s biggest stars, Park Seo Joon and Park Min Young, and is the drama that bolstered their popularity to an international level.

What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim? features the relationship between Lee Young Joon (Park Seo Joon), the vice chairman of a company, and Kim Mi So (Park Min Young), his secretary. Young Joon’s world is rocked when Mi So announces her resignation after nine years. Young Joon decides to do everything he can to get Mi So to reconsider leaving.

5. The Secret Romantic Guesthouse

(SBS TV)

Looking for a period drama with both mystery and romance? Then let me introduce you to The Secret Romantic Guesthouse, an underrated drama that you need to watch ASAP.

In her youth, Yoon Dan O (Shin Ye Eun) lived a comfortable life as her family’s youngest daughter. However, that is no longer the case; now, she is the breadwinner of her family and runs the Ihwawon Inn, with scholar guests who come to Hanyang to take an exam and become high-ranking officials. One day, Yoon Dan O is offered the chance to clear the inn’s debt if she can find Lee Seol, the oldest son of the Crown Prince who disappeared 13 years ago.

4. The Impossible Heir

(Disney+)

If you’re looking for a show that features angst and revenge, then check out The Impossible Heir.

Kang In Ha (Lee Jun Young), who grew up in poverty, is leaving behind his old life after discovering he is the illegitimate son of a conglomerate owner. Ostracized by his new family, Kang In Ha turns to his childhood friend, Han Tae Oh (Lee Jae Wook), and the two come up with a plan to take over the company and become the top of society.

3. Vigilante

(Disney+)

Vigilante is based on the Naver webtoon of the same name. If you’re a webtoon fan, you might have already read it. The show was such a success that a second season has already been confirmed.

Vigilante centers on Kim Ji Yong (Nam Joo Hyuk). By day, he is a normal student at a police academy. By night, he becomes a vigilante who punishes criminals who have received light sentences despite their crimes. Ji Yong’s actions don’t go unnoticed and catch the attention of Jo Heon (Yoo Ji Tae), the head of an investigation team. Jo Heon aims to capture the vigilante with the help of news reporter Choi Mi Ryeo (Kim So Jin), who reports on the vigilante’s actions.

2. Black Out

(MBC TV)

If you have read the German novel Snow White Must Die by Nele Neuhaus, you’ll want to watch the Korean drama Black Out.

When Ko Jung Woo (Byun Yo Han) was 19 years old, he was arrested for the murder of two female classmates. While serving ten years in prison, he is unable to recall if he actually did murder his classmates, or if the bodies were ever found. After he is released, he yearns to leave his hometown and start a new life, but forces outside of his control prevent that from happening. Ko Jung Woo becomes involved with Detective No Sang Chel (Ko Jun), and together they try to uncover the truth.

1. A Shop For Killers

(Disney+)

A Shop For Killers is based on the novel of the same Korean name by Kang Ji Young. It is an action drama series that went under the radar but deserves immense praise for its storytelling.

The show focuses on Jeong Ji An (Kim Hye Jun), a girl who lost her parents during her youth and was placed in the care of her uncle, Jeong Jin Man (Lee Dong Wook), who happens to run a mysterious shopping mall. Overnight, Jeong Ji An becomes the target of killers after Jeong Ji Man leaves behind a dangerous legacy after his sudden passing. Soon, Ji An comes to learn about the truth behind her uncle’s shopping mall.

