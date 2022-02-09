Best John Mulaney Saturday Night Live Sketches, Ranked

Comedian John Mulaney will join Saturday Night Live‘s Five-Timer Club when he returns to host the show on February 26th. As a former writer on SNL, Mulaney was a relative unknown outside of standup comedy until he hosted in 2018. Since then, he has cemented his place in the show’s history. To hold you over until his return at the end of the month, here are Mulaney’s best sketches for your viewing pleasure.

6. What’s That Name

In this game show sketch, the contestants are simply asked to name a person shown to them. As a contestant, Mulaney nails the celebrity question but has a much harder time figuring the names of women he knows in real life. The other contestant, a woman who “doesn’t help other women,” does not fare any better. The sketch takes a jab at how women are treated in social circles: “If they aren’t super important to me, why should I learn their names?” Both contestants are awful, but Mulaney’s oblivious attitude makes his character that much worse. It is hilarious onscreen, yet revolting in real life.

5. Bodega Bathroom

Bodega Bathroom was the second comedy-musical performance John Mulaney was involved in. As the owner of the bodega, Mulaney hesitantly hands the bathroom key over to a customer. The bodega cat appears as the bathroom guide, bringing parodies of songs from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory to describe the grotesque situation that lies ahead in the bathroom.

4. Drag Brunch

Everyone loves a catty drag queen. John Mulaney not only serves food at a drag-themed restaurant, but he is also serving the shade. For most of the guests, the insults are silly and superficial, but for one guy, he gets very personal: “When was the last time someone smiled when you walked into the room?”

3. Weekend Update: Pete Davidson & John Mulaney Review Clint Eastwood’s The Mule

This movie review on Weekend Update was done in perfect John Mulaney, funny story standup style. Pete Davidson and Mulaney went to see the Clint Eastwood film with unintended hilarious results. The grim movie was described as a “superhero movie for old people.”

When the sketch was filmed, Davidson had recently caused a stir with tweets that had many concerned about his mental health. There was a special moment when Mulaney looked Davidson in the eye to tell him he was loved.

2. Weekend Update: Stefon on St. Patrick’s Day

This sketch has everything: Bill Hader, John Mulaney, Stefon, and Roman J. Israel, Esq. Mulaney and Hader created the fan-favorite Stefon character when Mulaney still wrote for the show. Anytime Hader reprises the character, magic happens. This time, Mulaney also appeared as Stefon’s lawyer, Shy. Although he was only on for a moment, Mulaney added the final touch to make this Stefon recommendation extra special.

1. Diner Lobster

Comedy and musicals have something in common: When they are done correctly, they become something more than words and timing. Diner Lobster beautifully combined both mediums to create a legend. John Mulaney tried to convince Pete Davidson not to order the lobster at the diner. When suggestions would not work, the lobster itself pleaded for its life in a mashup parody of Les Misérables songs. The lyrics, costumes, and sets were perfect. Pete Davidson breaking character was just the cherry on top.

Personally, I hope the new episode will gift us with another musical sketch, but I’ll be happy with John Mulaney saying something deadpan and Pete Davidson trying not to laugh.

Which John Mulnaey SNL moment was your favorite?

(featured image: NBC)

