10 Best Horror Games On Roblox

Though Roblox is known for its young user base, the older audience can enjoy a good horror game on the platform.

Throughout the years, Roblox has become more and more popular among the gaming community. Initially known as the free gaming platform for iPad kids to play a wide variety of games, Roblox now houses thousands of games for people of all ages.

The platform even has horror games, aimed at older teens and adults. If you’re a fan of horror games and are looking for a new one to get hooked on, check these out!

Doors

(LSPLASH)

As the title suggests, Doors is a horror game involving doors. In the description of the game, the developers suggest new users enter without a guide, and use your character’s death as a lesson on how to play the game moving forward

If you’re curious about the premise of the game, it’s actually quite simple. Doors allow the player to enter unknown rooms, with each door presenting a new challenge. With each trial and error, you can either reach safety or encounter horrifying dangers. Are you willing to traverse the unknown to reach the end? With flashing lights and jump scares, this game is not for the faint of heart.

The Mimic

(CTStudio)

Love a good jump scare? Then you need to try The Mimic! This multiplayer team spawns you in a server, where you tackle various challenges and venture into the unknown depths of this unknown, mysterious world.

The four stories in The Mimic are based on Japanese history and urban legends but have their own twists. For extra spookiness and a more immersive experience, The Mimic is best played with headphones. You can also play on a voice-chat-only server, or join a server with both voice and text chat.

Apeirophobia

(Polaroid Studios)

If you went through a phase where you were obsessed with liminal spaces and The Backrooms, then Apeirophobia should be the next game to add to your list. Be warned, this game has terrifying jump scares, flashing lights, and loud noises!

Apeirophobia has the player stuck inside endless rooms, where there are dangers and monsters lurking in every corner. This team-based escape game has the players solving different puzzles to solve at the hopes of making their escape.

It Lurks

(@terribleblox)

Do you want to play a horror game on Roblox alone so that no one can hear your screams? Check out It Lurks! And if you end up liking it, the creator released a sequel game titled They Lurk.

In It Lurks, you play a character who has woken up and discovered that your family is gone. Everything appears fine until you start wandering your home and discover odd and mysterious creatures lurking. Can you escape? Is this even real? You’ll have to play to find out.

The True Backrooms: Renovated

(@Kord_K)

Another popular game based on The Backrooms and liminal spaces is The True Backrooms: Renovated. This game also tackles different concepts tightly intertwined with liminal spaces, such as weirdcore, dreamcore, and kenopsia.

In The True Backrooms: Renovated, you wake up one day in an unknown environment. The goal of the game? Find the exit and escape. There are over 20 liminal spaces for you to explore alone or with friends. You can also join a multiplayer lobby to find others to play with.

Dead Silence

(@DoomX10)

Have you watched the 2007 horror film Dead Silence? Then you’ll love the Roblox game of the same name, which is based on the popular slasher flick. This game can be played online or with friends. Having other people around can make Dead Silence even more thrilling and enjoyable.

The goal of the game is to investigate the disappearance of Mary Shaw, who is known to scare the people of your hometown. As you uncover the truth of her disappearance, you’ll realize why it might have been a better idea to mind your own business.

Piggy

(@MiniToon)

Don’t be fooled by the slightly wacky animations and the cute name; Piggy is actually terrifying despite the simple premise. All you have to do is escape Piggy within a time frame.

This is easier said than done. Piggy is always hunting, always chasing, and never seems to take a breather. Escaping Piggy is no easy feat, yet must be done to uncover the mysteries surrounding the beast. Piggy can be played with friends for maximum fun times.

Slumber Party Story

(Eric’s angels)

Look at that photo. Doesn’t it look like a nice, friendly game? Well, looks can be deceiving! Slumber Party Story is not for the faint of heart, and the horror lies in the fact that the game is supposedly based on a true story.

After a long night of partying, you decided to bike to your friend’s home. Since it’s getting late, your friend invites you for a sleepover. However, your friend lives in a strange neighborhood, and something is most definitely wrong. Will you be able to make it?

Pinstripe Murders

(Phantom Archive)

If you have a fear of clowns, then maybe you should pass on Pinstripe Murders. Unless you like the challenge; in that case, go ahead, but don’t say I didn’t warn you!

Pinstripe Murders takes place in a large hotel, where your life is threatened by a pinstripe-wearing slasher clown. With his long limbs and tall figure, the clown’s looming look adds to the terror as your character flees for their life. It is highly recommended to wear headphones while playing this game, as the musical score is pretty impressive for a Roblox game.

Rainbow Friends

(Roy & Charcle)

When you see characters with vibrant colors and bright, happy smiles, you assume that they are friendly and on your side. This is not the case with Rainbow Friends.

Rainbow Friends features a field trip gone wrong. Now, you are being attacked by monsters with big, smiling faces and bright appearances. Will you be able to escape the field trip with all your limbs in tact, or will you falter and fall into the hands of the Rainbow Friends? Play alone or with some friends to find out.

