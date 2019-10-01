Start Your October With the Best Scary Movies Streaming on Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime

It’s the scariest time of the year, which means that it’s the perfect time to binge-watch horror movies! We’re counting down some of the best movies streaming on Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime to celebrate the spookiest of seasons. From slasher films to intense indies, here are our picks for the best horror currently streaming on major platforms.

Netflix:

Before we go any further, the entire Scream franchise is currently available to stream on Netflix, but not for long! If you haven’t already fallen for Sidney Prescott and Gale Weathers, go watch those immediately. The best sendup of the genre and some of the most fascinating looks at horror movie culture, this is a franchise you can’t miss. In fact, it’s my own personal tradition to binge-watch them every Halloween.

James Wan scares The Conjuring and Insidious are both on Netflix and are two personal favorites. If you’re more of a fan of Stephen King, check out the classic Carrie or Mike Flanagan’s claustrophobic adaptation of Gerald’s Game (though the latter carries a strong trigger warning for sexual assault). For fans of Flanagan, one of his first films, Hush, is an interesting spin on the home invasion thriller.

The VVitch, one of the most critically acclaimed horror films of the past decade, is also streaming on Netflix if you’re looking for more of a folk horror angle. If you’re a zombie fan, then Train to Busan is practically mandatory viewing. Netflix is also home to body horror film The Perfection, which has been named one of the best horror films of the year (so far) by Vulture.

There’s something for all levels of horror fan on Netflix, and they have a Halloween section dedicated to making sure you find your perfect scary movie. Who knows how long these films will stay on the site, though, so start bingeing quickly.

Hulu:

Hulu doesn’t have quite the library that Netflix does, but there are still some gems on the service. Blumhouse’s Into the Dark series features 12 feature-length horror movie episodes, many of which feature female directors. The series returns this month, so now is the perfect time to binge, pick your favorites, and get caught up for the new season. Similarly, Lupita Nyong’o zombie comedy Little Monsters will also drop on Hulu next week.

2018 favorite A Quiet Place is streaming on Hulu in case you want to revisit a world in which monsters hunt by sound. Both original Evil Dead films—The Evil Dead and Evil Dead II—are available to stream, as well. If kids creep you out, you’re sure to love the original Children of the Corn, which is bizarre in that great eighties Stephen King way. There are plenty of great options on Hulu; you just have to do some digging to find them.

Amazon Prime:

Amazon Prime has a wide array of scary movies for the discerning horror fan. The 2018 Suspiria is streaming for those who like a little witchy business, and for those who like some sci-fi in their horror, Annihilation is the way to go. Ari Aster’s debut, Hereditary, is also streaming if you want nightmares for days, or to complain about how Toni Colette was shut out of the awards run last year.

Classic demon doll film Child’s Play is also available, if Chucky doesn’t scare you as much as he scares me. If you want to get ready for the Blumhouse remake, Black Christmas is also there for you, but the most important film of all is the original Night of the Living Dead. If you’re looking for the Patient Zero of the zombie media craze, or are ready for a nightmarish classic, then Dead is your best bet.

Amazon Prime is also home to Shudder, which is worth the price of admission for access to classic horror films, new originals, and the best of horror television. If you’re a horror fan, it’s almost a must-have.

What are your favorite horror films currently streaming? Let us know in the comments!

(image: Image Ten)

