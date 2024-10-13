13 best horror classics for your Halloween binge

Halloween is right around the corner, and what better way to celebrate than with a horror movie binge? Forget the big-name slashers, we’re diving into underrated and cult classics. Grab your popcorn, get comfy, and get ready for a chillingly good time!

The Autopsy of Jane Doe (2016)

As the most recent release on this list, The Autopsy of Jane Doe isn’t quite a classic yet, but it’s well on its way. Set in a small-town morgue, this movie follows a father-son team of coroners who stumble upon a mysterious corpse. As they perform the autopsy, creepy events start to unfold. It’s the first movie in years to genuinely freak me out. The slow-burn tension, eerie atmosphere, and unexpected twists make it a modern horror gem in my eyes.

The Mist (2007)

In The Mist, a mysterious fog plagues a small town with monsters and chaos of biblical proportions. It’s tense, gripping, and I must say, OOF, it’s unforgettable. Stephen King’s story dives into the ugly side of human nature, and trust me, it hits hard! It’s been well over a decade since I first watched this film, and it still haunts me. You will NOT see the twist coming.

The Thing (1982)

The Thing traps you in the icy isolation of Antarctica, where a team of scientists is dealing with an unknown terrifying force. The tension keeps building, and the practical effects are some of the best in horror. It’s a horror film that set a standard that still holds up today. A must-see for anyone who loves tension-packed trills, and Kurt Russel too, of course!

Sleepy Hollow (1999)

Sleepy Hollow is a visual treat. Directed by Tim Burton, it brings a whimsical and eerie twist to the classic tale of the Headless Horseman. Johnny Depp stars as Ichabod Crane and his quirky character adds a fun layer to the already killer atmosphere. Plus, the stunning cinematography makes every frame feel like a work of art! If you love a mix of horror and humor, this one will keep you entertained from start to finish.

The Craft (1996)

Next, we have The Craft, a cult classic that captures teenage angst and supernatural vibes perfectly. This film follows a group of outcast girls who dabble in witchcraft, and let me say, their journey is as thrilling as it is relatable. This film has iconic performances and memorable quotes. Seriously, if you’re anything like me you’ll throw out quotes in your daily life. It’s the PERFECT movie if you’re having a wine night with the girls!

Lake Placid (1999)

Are you looking for some laughs mixed in with scares? Look no further than Lake Placid! This film throws you into a small town terrorized by a giant crocodile, but the real show-stealer is Betty White. Seriously, she’s a riot in this. Her role is the quintessential eccentric local woman who isn’t afraid of anything. It’s hard not to love her in this role, and in my opinion, her performance has solidified her status as a horror queen. Has she been in anything else scary? No. I don’t care, she deserves a crown for this. Laughs, thrills, and Betty White, what more could you ask for?

Pumpkinhead (1988)

Alright, let’s dive into Pumpkinhead, a horror film that’s truly a hidden gem. This creature feature explores the emotions tied to revenge, and it leaves an imprint on you. The practical effects are stellar, and the creature design? Simply terrifying! It’s one of those films that makes you pause and think about the darker paths of vengeance. If you’re into atmospheric horror with a sprinkle of folklore, then you’ll love Pumpkinhead!

Little Shop of Horrors (1986)

Okay, can we take a moment to appreciate Little Shop of Horrors? It’s a crazy mashup of horror and musicals that you never knew you needed in your life. This film is about a florist with a plant that has a serious craving for human flesh. It’s hilarious and wild, and the songs are so catchy you’ll find yourself belting them out in the shower—I’m guilty of that myself. Honestly, it’s such a fun reminder that horror doesn’t always have to be all doom and gloom. If you’re in the mood for some laughs and tunes, what are you waiting for? Turn it on!

Trick ‘r Treat (2007)

Trick ‘r Treat is seriously the best way to get into the Halloween spirit! It’s one of the first films I put on at the start of the season. It’s an anthology film that has interconnected spooky tales that all come together at the end. The way each story ties together is so clever, and you can’t forget about Sam! He’s the cutest and creepiest little guy ever, and he’s definitely a highlight of the movie. If you’re looking for something fun and festive to watch, this will be a treat! Just make sure you follow the rules.

The Mothman Prophecies (2002)

If you’re in the mood for something genuinely creepy, The Mothman Prophecies is a perfect pick! I’ve actually been to Point Pleasant a couple of times because I’m a huge cryptid fan. Exploring the town where all the mysterious Mothman sightings happened was unforgettable. I’d pack my bag at a moment’s notice and go back anytime. In this film, Richard Gere stars as a journalist who dives deep into the unsettling phenomenon, and let me tell you, this film captures the eerie atmosphere of the place beautifully. It’s not your typical horror flick, as it combines psychological thrills with an overwhelming sense of foreboding. By the end, you’ll be hiding under the covers, or booking your trip to West Virginia!

Jeepers Creepers (2001)

Alright, let’s talk about Jeepers Creepers, a film that totally nails the creature feature vibe! This flick follows siblings Trish and Darry on a road trip that quickly turns into a nightmare when they encounter the Creeper, a terrifying creature that comes out to play every 23 years for 23 days. The Creeper is not your average monster, this thing knows how to hunt and will win in a 1v1 against ANY other horror legend, no exceptions. This movie has everything you need to be entertained, and expect it to fly to the top of your favorites list.

Candyman (1992)

If you’re a horror fan and haven’t seen Candyman, what are you doing with your life? This film is a beautifully crafted piece that explores urban legends in such a compelling way. The premise is simple yet terrifying: say the Candyman’s name five times in front of a mirror, and you’ll summon him. But it’s not just the concept that’s chilling, it’s Tony Todd’s performance that truly steals the show. He embodies the Candyman with such depth that you can’t help but be captivated and terrified by him in equal measure. His voice and presence send shivers down your spine. Candyman will leave you breathless long after the credits roll.

Critters (1986)

Finally, we arrive at my absolute favorite, Critters. I’m willing to defend this movie to the ends of the Earth. Believe it or not, this movie is Scott Grimes’s film debut. It perfectly blends horror and comedy and is something I feel can appeal to many audiences. A family on a farm battles small, ravenous alien creatures known as Krites. Think after-midnight Gremlins that curse and commit murder! If you haven’t seen it, you’re missing out. It’s the kind of movie that encapsulates everything great about ’80s horror, over-the-top monsters, ridiculous scenarios, and just the right amount of campiness. Honestly, it’s baffling that Critters hasn’t reached the cult status it so richly deserves.

So there you have it! A list of 13 underrated horror films that step away from the typical serial killer flicks. These films showcase the incredible variety within the horror genre and remind us that there’s so much more to explore beyond the well-trodden paths of iconic killers. Whether you’re in the mood for supernatural suspense, creepy creatures, or even a splash of comedy, these picks have got you covered. Happy watching, and may your Halloween be filled with all the thrills and chills you can handle!

