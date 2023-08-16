These Are the Best Gothic Horror Novels

You ring the dusty old doorbell of a dusty old mansion in the dusty old countryside of dusty old England—and then a dusty old butler opens the door with a creak. You say that you received a letter to come here and learn that a distant relative of yours once lived in this house. He has unfortunately passed away and left you a certain … inheritance. It’s the entirety of his gothic horror fiction collection!

But why should you care? Of what import to a modern person like you are these old and dreary tales of misery and woe? Why, they are a distraction from the miseries and woes of the modern age! Why concern yourself with the horrors of modern monsters like Ted Cruz? Why addle your brain with the mad doings of Ron DeSantis? Certainly one must be AWARE of the news in order to be an informed citizen, but one must not be over-aware. Such dark obsession might enflame the brain with fever, leading to insanity! I give you these novels not to disturb your mind, but to protect it.

I will now get into the best of the many novels that he has bequeathed to you. You can’t read them in the house though—the house was left to his collection of ravens. Take your books and go.

The Monk by Matthew Lewis

The little-known but well-loved novel, The Monk, involves a corrupt monk named Ambrosio, who succumbs to worldly temptations. The scandalizing tale portrays his engagements in forbidden desires and his embrace of his dark side. With themes of religion, sexuality, and demonic possession, The Monk pushed the boundaries of Gothic literature during its time in 1796 … which just so happens to be the year I was born.

Carmilla by J. Sheridan Le Fanu

Carmilla told the story of vampires decades before Bram Stoker’s Dracula terrified the hearts and minds of the time. The story concerns a seductive female vampire named Carmilla, who preys upon young women as the object of her dark desires. She soon meets the charming young Laura, who attempts to escape from her sapphic and sinister clutches. One could argue that this is perhaps the first queer Gothic horror novel. Its lesbian themes are as deep as the lake waters where I interred my former master’s body. It was his last wish—I assure you.

Wuthering Heights by Emily Brontë

Immortalized in a, shall we say, banger, by the notable songwriter Kate Bush, the Gothic flight of fancy Wuthering Heights tells the tale of a passionate but destructive relationship between Catherine Earnshaw and Heathcliff. Set in the wild and desolate moors of Yorkshire, Brontë delves into themes of social class, the supernatural, and the destructive power of emotions unresolved. It is a haunting and atmospheric masterpiece.

The Fall of The House of Usher by Edgar Allen Poe

This short story concerns the misfortunes that befall the home of the famous early ’00s R&B singer Usher. That was a joke … the actual contents of this tale are no laughing matter. Penned by the master of Gothic Horror himself, The Fall of the House of Usher examines the last living members of The Usher family and their decaying ancestral home. Poe’s chilling descriptions, eerie atmosphere, and exploration of psychological terror tell a tale of impending doom. Haunted by themes of madness, family curses, and isolation.

Jane Eyre by Charlotte Brontë

I shudder to think what childhood horrors the Brontë sisters must have endured that allowed both of them to pen some of the most horrifying works of Gothic fiction in the English canon. Jane Eyre follows the life of well, Jane Eyre, an orphan who becomes a governess at Thornfield Hall, owned by the enigmatic Edward Fairfax Rochester. As Jane and Mr. Rochester begin to form an emotional bond, a dark secret from his past emerges … specifically from the attic above. Speaking of which, if you hear banging sounds coming from the attic or walls of this mansion during your stay, you would do well to ignore them.

The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde by Robert Louis Stevenson

The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde is an enthralling study of the duality of human nature. The tale of how a seemingly well-mannered man can suddenly snap and commit acts of unspeakable horror. Will Dr. Jekyll be able to control his inner demon? Or will it control him instead?

Rebecca by Daphne du Maurier

In the mysterious Manderley estate, an unnamed protagonist is haunted by the presence of her husband’s deceased first wife, Rebecca. She soon becomes entangled in a web of secrets and deceit. With themes of identity, jealousy, and the power of memory, Rebecca is a hauntingly beautiful tale of suspense.

Dracula by Bram Stoker

This was the novel responsible for creating the most famous and iconic vampire of all time. Set in gloomy Transylvania and Victorian England, the novel follows a group of people who uncover the sinister plot of Count Dracula and fight to save humanity from his infernal machinations. An epistolary novel whose descriptions of modern technology make it one of the first works of sci-fi, Dracula established the blueprint for vampire lore and became a classic for the dark ages.

Frankenstein by Mary Shelley

Frankenstein follows the scientist Victor Frankenstein’s obsessive experiments to create life, resulting in the birth of a grotesque and tormented creature made of stitched-together corpse flesh. Shelley delves into the dark consequences of playing God—and the monsters that such a pursuit creates.

The Picture of Dorian Grey by Oscar Wilde

Oscar Wilde’s most celebrated novel, The Picture of Dorian Gray, combines Gothic elements with the author’s trademark wit and social commentary. The novel revolves around Dorian Gray, a charming and erudite man whose portrait ages and warps as a result of his debauchery while he remains unblemished and youthful. Wilde explores the nature of beauty, the dangers of indulgence, and the rot that lurks under a seemingly perfect facade … I can relate.

