These Are the Games You Need To Play If You Love ‘The Quarry’

There’s just something about the experience of playing a good horror game, more specifically an interactive game, where decisions (hopefully) matter and impact the story as it moves. The Quarry is a gem that was developed by Supermassive Games and isn’t remotely what the trailer suggests (in the best way possible). If you’ve never played the game and want to be surprised—don’t keep reading.

The official plot follows “nine teenage counselors … plunged into an unpredictable night of horror” once the sun goes down at their summer camp.

Having an ensemble cast worked perfectly for this game. Every character had a specific personality and acted like real Gen Z kids. Then of course I can’t not mention the fact that we got characters of color that weren’t stereotypes. And also, queer characters (in particular a pairing that’s so perfect). The horror and gameplay are chef’s kiss, plus the ’80s slasher vibes work. But what other horror games are like “The Quarry?” Here are some suggestions.

The Walking Dead Telltale Games

(Telltale Games and Skybound Games)

My stance on these games is the same as before. They may seem out of place on this list but I don’t think so. The Quarry is brutal, and characters are forced to make decisions they don’t want to—which is exactly what happens in every single TWD game from Telltale. To avoid pressing the repeat button on my thoughts about the games, check out my article to know exactly what I have to say. Otherwise? I can’t recommend the games enough for fans of the franchise.

You can play these games on multiple consoles/platforms.

Until Dawn

(Supermassive Games/Sony Computer Entertainment)

Release year: 2015

Official plot:

“A group of teenagers spend the weekend in a ski lodge on the anniversary of their friends’ disappearance, unaware that they are not alone.” – Supermassive Games/Sony Computer Entertainment

When horror is set during a specific season, there’s usually an atmosphere established. Until Dawn captures the perils of snowy terrain. Believe it or not, copious amounts of snow is absolutely treacherous. Having a cast full of notable actors does help lend to the success of the game. There are so many twists, and they’re executed exactly right. The first time I played I understood why it was so well received. Also, Hayden Panettierre in horror? Perfection. If you’re looking for a horror game that’ll have you wide-eyed, nervous, scared, and fucking excited, then this is the one for you.

You can play this game on PS4 (it’s free if you have PlayStation Plus)

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan

(Supermassive Games and Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Release year: 2019

Official plot:

“Four friends and their captain set sail on a holiday diving trip to find a rumored WWII wreck, but as the day unfolds, a storm rolls in and soon their trip changes into something much more sinister.” – Supermassive Games and Bandai Namco Entertainment

This is the first game in The Dark Pictures Anthology and from what I’ve gathered (upon looking on the internet) this game is somewhat polarizing. I’m in the camp of having enjoyed playing it but disliking the twist. Not to mention the characters are iffy at times, but in a way that feels realistic. The characters do get stuck on an old ass ship because of pirates kidnapping them. Naturally, that’s when really creepy shit starts happening. All in all, it’s a decent enough horror game with plenty of scary moments! Character decisions do matter as this is an interactive game. Though the most notable actor is Shawn Ashmore and that may or may not hinder things. It’s worth playing at least once if nothing else!

You can play this game on multiple consoles.

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope

(Supermassive Games and Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Release year: 2020

Official plot:

“After their bus crashes, four college students and their professors end up stranded on the outskirts of a seemingly abandoned New England town whose dark history of witch trials has made it the home of a mysterious, supernatural evil.” – Supermassive Games and Bandi Namco Entertainment

Even with all its faults (the twist may turn you off), this game is actually scary and suspenseful. The team (according to Wikipedia) stated that they did draw inspiration from Silent Hill, The VVitch (2015), and other popular horror content. Having it be set in an abandoned town creates a spooky atmosphere. Especially when being stuck in the middle of nowhere is already a terrifying thought. While the characters can border on grating, it’s interesting to see how people shift in dire circumstances. It’s one of those games that you’ll have the most fun playing if you read 0 spoilers. Believe me it’s enjoyable if not for the scares alone!

You can play this game on multiple consoles.

The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me

(Supermassive Games and Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Release year: 2022

Official plot:

“A group of documentary film makers receive a mysterious call inviting them to a modern-day replica of serial killer H. H. Holmes’ “Murder Castle”. As they film their latest episode, they slowly begin to realize things are not quite as they seem and that they are being watched and manipulated.” – Supermassive Games and Bandai Namco Entertainment

If you’re a sucker for slashers and/or horror that features death traps (like the Saw franchise) then The Devil in Me is the right game for you. There are a few things that don’t fully work for me (and I do wish the twist had been different) but overall, it’s got a lot going for it. The characters are all likable and come across as real people. And you will likely find yourself rooting for everyone’s survival or at least a not-so-grisly ending for them. Just like The Quarry, it keeps you guessing it terms of what’s coming next until the very end.

Here are other games that certainly do or will likely fit the bill are as follows:

The Inpatient

Friday the 13th: The Game

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes

Evil Dead: The Game

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Game (TBA release date)

