10 Epic ‘Game of Thrones’ Gifts for Fans Whose Watch Never Ends

Game of Thrones wrapped up in 2019, and heaven knows when (or if!) author George R. R. Martin will ever get around to finishing the next book in his A Song of Ice and Fire series, but the Game of Thrones fandom will never die! In fact, since HBO continues to turn to this material for spin-offs like House of the Dragon and others, the show seems to be getting more popular than ever.

Just about everyone knows a Game of Thrones fan who’s so obsessed that they eat, sleep, and breathe Westeros. Here are a few gift ideas that are sure to satisfy even the most stoic member of the Night’s Watch.

“I drink and I know things” T-shirt

(Guerilla Tees)

We all knew this line would be quoted for all eternity the second it left Tyrion Lannister’s lips, didn’t we? It was just made to be put on a T-shirt, so here we are. Channel your inner Tyrion with this fun and comfy “I drink and I know things” shirt. We guarantee the cool people at the party will get the joke.

Winterfell 3D puzzle

(Wrebbit 3D Puzzle)

Got some time on your hands? Of course you do!

This incredible 3D puzzle of Winterfell has 910 pieces and stands over a foot tall when completed, so it’s a memorable project that becomes a lasting piece of artwork for your Game of Thrones display. We can’t think of a better way to commemorate all that puzzle-building effort.

House of the Dragon wine

(Wine on Sale)

“An unhappy wife is a wine merchant’s best friend,” Cersei Lannister laments in Game of Thrones season 3. She may be right, but you don’t have to be unhappy (or a wife!) to join Cersei by pouring some deep-red wine into your favorite bejeweled chalice.

No chalice? No problem. This 2019 House of the Dragon Cabernet Sauvignon tastes delish right out of the bottle. We’ve heard.

Jon Snow ugly Christmas sweater

(Ricardoman/Etsy)

Winter is coming … do you have your ugly Christmas sweater picked out yet? If not, here’s the best one we’ve seen to date: Jon Snow looking miserable while sporting a Santa hat. Honestly, we’d wear this thing year-round if it were socially acceptable.

Winter Is Coming Sherpa Blanket

(WB Shop)

What can we say? Somehow, watching all of that action taking place on a frozen tundra makes us a bit chilly. Here’s the perfect cozy “Winter Is Coming” blanket for all those Game of Thrones binges. It’s soft, machine washable, and comes in two sizes in case you feel like sharing.

Game of Thrones custom pet portrait

(Onnebem/Etsy)

We all know who really rules the roost at your home! Pets have a way of fully taking over our lives, so lean in and put them on the Iron Throne, where they belong. This Etsy artist takes any picture of your pet and sends you a full-color poster that’s suitable for framing.

Game of Thrones Risk game

(WB/Hasbro)

Another favorite Cersei quote: “When you play the game of thrones, you win or you die. There is no middle ground.” The same can be said of Risk, the classic board game of world domination. In this Game of Thrones-themed version, travel to all of the Seven Kingdoms, battle the White Walkers, and in the end, triumph over your opponents and ascend the Iron Throne.

A personal video greeting from a cast member

(HBO)

Hodor? Hodor.

Cameo is a site where users pay celebrities to send them a personal message, birthday greeting, or whatever else floats their boat. Kristian Nairn (Hodor) appears to be the most popular character on the site so far, but you can also hire Sam Coleman (young Hodor), James Cosmo (Jeor Mormont), or Richard Brake, who played the Night King for 5 seasons, among other Game of Thrones actors.

Set of 3 dragon egg soaps

(amethystsoap/Etsy)

Soap is a beautiful thing, especially since some episodes of Game of Thrones are so grungy we feel like we need a shower after watching. This pretty Dragon’s Egg Soap Boxed Set is handmade out of Shea butter, organic coconut oil, glycerin, and natural mica. They even come in a nice wooden box, and they’re crafted with love in the U.S.A.

A collection worthy of your shelf

(Bantam)

This A Song of Ice And Fire set includes five leather-cloth-covered hardcover volumes that will be the crowning jewel of any collection. The only thing missing is book 6 … ahem, George.

Our “watch” may be over, Game of Throne fans … but we’ll never stop watching.

(featured image: HBO)

