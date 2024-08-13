The 10 best free games on Switch

Looking for the best free games available on Nintendo Switch? From action-packed titles to cozy games, the Switch’s E-Shop offers fun-filled games that won’t cost you a dime!

Ever since its release in 2017, the Nintendo Switch has been one of the most beloved consoles among gamers. With the ability to be played handheld or on your TV via the dock, it is a versatile gaming system for any type of gamer. Over the years, some of the most popular games to release on the Switch include Animal Crossing: New Horizons, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and more.

But not every game requires you to drop a bag. In fact, the Switch offers a variety of fun, free games!

Rocket League

(Psyonix)

Available not only on the Switch, but on PlayStation 4, Windows, Xbox One, macOS, and Linux, Rocket League is one of the most beloved soccer video games out there!

Rocket League features soccer with a unique twist: rocket-powered vehicles. Teams of up to eight players must use these vehicles to hit the ball into their opponent’s goal to score points over the match. This game can be played alone or with friends, and features cross-platform play.

F-Zero 99

(Nintendo)

OG Nintendo fans know about the F-Zero series, as the first installment was released in 1990. But did you know that after 19 years without a new game, Nintendo released F-Zero 99 on the Switch for free?

F-Zero 99 is a racing game with battle royale elements. This online multiplayer game requires the player to outlive their opponents and finish the race. Of course, it’s not that simple; the more damage you take from other players, the more your power meter will deplete. If it runs out, you are eliminated from the race. However, if you eliminate other players, you can extend your own meter and come out as the victor.

Palia

(Singularity 6)

Palia is a life simulation MMO game that was released on Nintendo Switch and Microsoft Windows. If you are into open-world games with beautiful scenery and cozy vibes, then this game is a must!

Palia is set in the world of Majiri. The player must work to become a member of the Kilima Village by gathering and crafting materials. Similar to other life simulation games, players can fish, craft, hunt, mine, cook, and more! This game can be played solo or with friends for even more fun.

Opus Castle

(QUByte Interactive)

Looking for something a little more … spicy? Let me introduce you to Opus Castle, a free 3D horror game available on Nintendo Switch. The game is also available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows, and Xbox Series X/S.

Opus Castle is inspired by the real-life history of a castle in Apa Street, located in São Paulo, Brazil. The player must explore Castelinho’s secret rooms while surviving the spirits from the past. Are you brave enough to tackle this game?

Hamster Playground

(We Dig Games)

If you loved those pet games that were all the rage in the 2000s, then you NEED to download Hamster Playground! This game is also available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows, Linux, and macOS.

Meet the cutest virtual hamsters ever and take care of them. On top of that, prepare to train your hamster to be the best of the best. These hamsters develop some serious rivalry with one another, and it’s up to your training to prove that your critter is the best. Transverse the maze, ride a skateboard, and more in this game!

Bleach: Brave Souls

(KLabGames)

Bleach: Brave Souls is perfect for fans of Bleach, and is available not just on the Switch, but on Android, iOS, Windows, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, too. Plus points if you’re a fan of J-Pop; the music from the game is from the band Hello Sleepwalkers.

Set in the Bleach universe, Bleach: Brave Souls is a beat ’em up action and gacha game. Using your three favorite Bleach characters, build a team and battle against other players! There is no limit to which character you can play with, and you can mix and match characters you’d never see working together in the anime!

MY HERO ULTRA RUMBLE

(Bandai Namco Entertainment)

MY HERO ULTRA RUMBLE is a battle royale game featuring the characters of the hit anime My Hero Academia. The game is available not just on the Switch, but on Windows, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, as well.

In MY HERO ULTRA RUMBLE, you can play as your favorite My Hero Academia character — whether hero or villain — and defeat other players. You can team up with two other players to defeat seven opposing teams. Make use of your character’s Quirk to beat your opponents and unleash your skills!

Fallout Shelter

(Bethesda Softworks)

If you’re a fan of the Fallout series, then you’ll love this free extension of the franchise’s universe. Originally released on iOS in 2015, Fallout Shelter is available on Android, Windows, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Tesla vehicles.

Fallout Shelter has the players building a Vault as an Overseer or the leader. You must build the perfect Vault and oversee your thriving underground community by keeping your Dwellers happy. As the Overseer, you must protect your Vault and make sure the community prospers. Can you handle the job?

Dauntless

(Phoenix Labs)

Looking for a new game to grind daily? Let me introduce you to Dauntless, a free-to-play action role-playing game available on Nintendo Switch. The game is also available on Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

Dauntless takes place in a world where dangerous creatures called Behemoths run rampant following a cataclysmic event. On Dauntless, you take on the role of a Slayer. Your goal? Take down the Behemoths, collect loot, and craft better weapons and equipment to take down stronger Behemoths.

Ninjala

(GungHo Online Entertainment)

Do you love Splatoon? Then check out Ninjala, which features both a similar gameplay and art style! Ninjala is only available on Nintendo Switch.

Ninjala features the player as a ninja competing in a tournament held by the World Ninja Association, who also invented bubblegum that ninjas to perform ninjutsu. Fighting against other ninjas, the player must use powers and different types of weapons to knock out their opponents.

