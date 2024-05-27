10 Best Free Games on Steam

I’m willing to bet a dollar that every gamer has (or at least had) Steam downloaded on their PC. It is one the largest video game distribution services with hundreds of titles perfect for every kind of gamer, and you won’t even need that dollar to play these free games anyway.

Whether you’re looking for a cozy game or co-op MMO RPG to play with friends, there’s bound to be one on Steam for you.

Quite a large chunk of games on Steam need to be paid for, however. For example, the 2023 Game of the Year awardee Baldur’s Gate costs around $25. Another popular title, Elden Ring, is around $60.

That doesn’t mean you can’t be balling on a budget! Steam has a wide selection of games that are free-to-play and are actually fun. Looking for your next weekend distraction? Then here are ten games on Steam that you can play for free!

1. Counter-Strike 2

(Valve)

Long-time fans of CS:GO know just how much fun Counter-Strike 2 can be! This video game is a multiplayer first-person shooter game and is an upgrade from the previous game in the series.

One of the reasons why the game is so beloved among FPS fanatics is due to the clean gunplay and smooth animations. Additionally, the map selection has earned praise from both players and game critics alike. It’s definitely a more competitive game, so if you are looking for a game with diverse modes, then Counter-Strike 2 might not be the game for you.

2. Dota 2

(Valve)

Dota 2 is THE most-played game on Steam, and it’s free! Released in 2013, Dota 2 is a multiplayer MOBA game, where two teams of five heroes fight one another with the goal of destroying the opposite team’s “Ancient,” which is in their respective base.

With each hero having unique gameplay, players must engage in player-versus-player combat while also protecting and defending their base. The mechanics are similar to League of Legends, so if that’s one of your favorite games, then try out Dota 2!

3. NARAKA: BLADEPOINT

(NetEase Games Global)

Love the battle royale genre? Then you should check out NARAKA: BLADEPOINT. In this game, 60 players are transported to Morus Island to fight to the death. After selecting your heroes, you are spawned into the map and made to with fight weapons and other items for health and armor.

As you fight to be the last one (or last trio) standing, the safe zone continuously gets smaller. Those who are unable to reach the safe areas in time will die from the shadow corruption. If you are playing in a trio, your teammate has the ability to rescue you if knocked down. However, if playing solo, you are eliminated once knocked down.

4. War Thunder

(Gaijin Network Ltd)

War Thunder is a free-to-play combat multiplayer game. The one thing that sets it apart is that War Thunder is based around different kinds of vehicles taking the air, land, and sea and going into action and combat.

There are over 2,500 kinds of vehicles players can select from, ranging from pre-World War I to modern day. This game can be played solo and co-op, with solo focusing on historical battles and co-op acting as a survival mode, where you battle AI vehicles and aircrafts.

5. Crab Game

(Dani)

In my own words and absolutely not based on what the developer of the game said, this game is perfect for those who love Netflix’s K-drama Squid Game.

Crab Game is a first-person multiplayer game where players fight to be the last player standing. Players play different mini-games inspired by children’s games, with the goal of beating out other players for the ultimate cash prize.

6. The Sims 4

(Electronic Arts)

Everyone remembers The Sims from our childhood. The Sims 4 is the first free addition to the series, though there are several paid downloadable content packs that can enhance the user experience. This doesn’t mean The Sims 4 needs that paid content, and it is extremely fun with just the base game!

Similar to past titles in the series, The Sims 4 allows players to make their own characters, build houses for them, work jobs, make friends, find love, build families, and more! Compared to older games, The Sims 4 features more housebuilding tools, as well as a wider range of emotions and personalities for your Sim.

7. Eternal Return

(Kakao Games Europe B.V.)

Eternal Return is a fun twist on the battle royale genre. In this game, 24 players are spawned onto Lumia Island and are made to fight to the death. Compared to other battle royale games that use a circle to indicate unsafe zones, Eternal Return announced restricted areas in the map.

To ensure your chances of winning, materials can be found in containers, animals, or eliminated players. These can be used to forge stronger weapons and equipment. The game was first released in 2021 in South Korea, with K-pop girl group aespa promoting Eternal Return.

8. Goose Goose Duck

(Gaggle Studios, Inc.)

Loved Among Us during the pandemic? Relive those memories with Goose Goose Duck, which I honestly believe is a much better version of the concept.

In Goose Goose Duck, you and your fellow geese must work together and accomplish your tasks. However, you need to be vigilant; after all, there might just be a duck masquerading as a goose to fool you! It’s a game of social deception, so don’t let the duck get the upper hand!

9. Brawlhalla

(Ubisoft)

If you are looking for a free alternative to Super Smash Bros. or are looking for a new platform fighter game, then you should check out Brawlhalla. The goal is similar: knock your opponent into one of four areas outside of the visual boundaries of the map, also known as “Blastzones.”

The best part about Brawlhalla is the crossover characters. Want to play as John Cena? Finn from Adventure Time? You can do that here! Additionally, Brawlhalla releases new content every 2–3 weeks, so the game is always evolving.

10. Limbus Company

(ProjectMoon)

If you are a fan of turn-based games, download Limbus Company. Dubbed an indie horror role-playing game, you play as the Executive Manager of Limbus Company. There, you must lead a group of twelve Sinners into the buried facilities of the Lobotomy Corporation to seek out the Golden Boughs.

Besides the turn-based aspect of the game, Limbus Company also contains some gacha elements. Real money can be used to acquire Lunacy (in-game currency) to earn new Sinner Identities and their Extermination of Geometrical Organ (E.G.O).

