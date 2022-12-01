10 Best Fleetwood Mac Songs, Ranked

(Michael Ochs archives / Getty Images)

Fleetwood Mac has been writing and performing for 55 years. Over that time, trends have come and gone, but many of their songs have remained classics. Here are some of our top picks for the best Fleetwood Mac songs.

Warning: this post contains a song that uses an anti-Romani slur.

1. “The Chain” (1976)

Despite never being released as a single, this song is one of the band’s most well-known. The fact that this song was about the band itself and the feeling that they were only connected to each other through music is tragic, but also feels true of many complicated friendships / relationships. They infamously fought during this song at their 1982 LA concert, but the fact that they played through the rest of the show is a testament to their ability as musicians and performers. The show must go on.

2. “Landslide” (1975)

Another song that is a standout and the ballad of sorrowful women everywhere. It has a million covers, but there’s still something so simple about the original song that it’s hard to beat.

3. and 4. “Go Your Own Way” (1976) and “Silver Springs” (1976)

I chose to put these together because they’re both songs about Buckingham and Nicks’ breakup, with “Go Your Own Way” being written by Buckingham and “Silver Springs” by Nicks. “Go Your Own Way” is the more well-known of the two, but “Silver Springs” is a wonderful rainy day song and the fact it was rarely included on albums has been a long-time annoyance to Nicks.

5. “Don’t Stop” (1977)

An optimistic song about looking toward the future, we need songs like this now more than ever. No matter what the future holds, “it’ll soon be here.”

6. “Dreams” (1977)

An underrated gem, this song blew up on TikTok after it became a trend in 2020. Mick Fleetwood sent a letter to the originator of the trend as thanks for helping bring attention to this song, leading to a cute on-air meetup. Check out the full song if you haven’t already.

7. “Seven Wonders” (1987)

A hauntingly beautiful melody, this song was used in the season finale of American Horror Story: Coven to great effect. It’s also entirely appropriate considering Stevie Nicks was accused of practicing witchcraft at the height of the Satanic Panic.

8. “Everywhere” (1987)

You’ve probably heard this song recently in Chevrolet’s new EV car commercial, but even late-stage capitalism can’t ruin this song. It’s got a very fun beat and sweet lyrics to match.

9. “Little Lies” (1987)

One of the rare songs led by Christine McVie, it’s haunting and sweet, with a unique sound and is classic in its simplicity.

10. “Gypsy” (1982)

Unfortunate name aside, this is a song about missing what you had and works on multiple layers; Stevie Nicks wrote this song to mourn both the decay of her relationship with Lindsey Buckingham and her life when she was broke and didn’t even have a bedframe to put her mattress on. A lot of people can clearly relate to that feeling, with this being the most viewed video on the Fleetwood Mac YouTube channel.

What’s your favorite Fleetwood Mac song or album? Comment below!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]