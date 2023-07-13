Hello … you. I bet you’re here to read about … sorry I turned into Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) for a second. There’s no shame in admitting that You is a very binge-worthy series and Joe Goldberg is a complex character to follow (we all know why that is). Aside from the ludicrous moments, You is a series that forces us to examine our behaviors in relationships and the red flags that can be easily ignored.

Regarding the writing in You, it’s not always exemplary (of course that can be said for almost every series) and the first two seasons are the finest. However, there are some excellent episodes in every season of the show. But what are the best episodes and how rewatchable are they? Keep reading to see my ranking.

12. “Bluebeard’s Castle” (Season 1, Episode 10)

“Bluebeard’s Castle” (season 1, episode 10) is a relatively scary but well-written season finale. Poor Beck (Elizabeth Lail) is kidnapped by Joe, who equates the mistakes she’s made as his girlfriend to him murdering the people in her life. “Bluebeard’s Castle” (season 1, episode 10) perfectly illustrates why there is no comparing her actions to Joe’s and that she is the real victim in their relationship. Beck cheating on Joe and gaslighting him doesn’t mean she deserves to be violently murdered. And the episode writing is sharp enough to realistically capture the nature of the situation. There is no sugarcoating Joe’s behavior and Beck’s dire circumstances. Unfortunately “Bluebeard’s Castle” (season 1, episode 10) is so bleak that a casual rewatch isn’t recommended for everyone. Therefore, low on the list it goes.

11. “Fear and Loathing in Beverly Hills” (Season 2, Episode 8)

“Fear and Loathing in Beverly Hills” (season 2, episode 8) blends humorous moments and unnerving circumstances just right. Forty (James Scully) and Joe being high on LSD later in the episode helps to ease the stress of Joe’s friend Delilah (Carmela Zumbado) being handcuffed in Joe’s glass cage. What’s more, Joe’s introspection involving his childhood and the violence he’s capable of is executed well. But the ending is rough because Delilah would’ve been let out if it wasn’t for Love (Victoria Pedretti). Therefore it’s only enjoyable to rewatch until its unfortunate ending.

10. “Love, Actually” (Season 2, Episode 10)

In “Love, Actually” (season 2, episode 10) we see the real Love Quinn who is extremely unstable. It’s fun to have a woman be as unhinged as possible, especially when she mirrors Joe. However, Joe stops loving Love the moment he realizes who she is. The dialogue that Victoria Pedretti delivers about how Joe saw a fantasy and not the real her is ingrained into our minds. Overall, the acting is partially what makes the episode as good as it is. Unfortunately “Love, Actually” (season 2, episode 10) is mostly fun to rewatch in pieces because some of the events are a bit shaky.

9. “Red Flag” (Season 3, Episode 9)

You season 3 is a hot mess for the most part. However, I’m not above admitting that some episodes are enjoyable. “Red Flag” (season 3, episode 9) amps up the stakes for the intense season finale. Joe and Marienne (Tati Gabrielle) take the plunge and sleep together (their relationship wasn’t believable, but it is what it is), Love’s instability escalates (only making her hotter), and Sherry (Shalita Grant) and Cary (Travis Van Winkle) are still in the glass cage. It’s entertaining enough to rewatch if you’re looking to see everyone be their most irrational selves. I think it sets up the finale’s events quite well.

8. “The Fox and the Hound” (Season 4, Episode 5)

The fourth season of You took too many swings, but brought back pulse-pounding moments. “The Fox and the Hound” (season 4, episode 5) is one of the best episodes of season 4. That’s due to Joe’s chase scene, the scenes between Joe and Rhys (Ed Speleers), and the uneasy feeling throughout. Any episode that involves Joe ending up in a pickle is usually delightful. I mean, Joe running for his life was a long time coming after everything. Plus, it’s a psychological thriller series and it’s a treat for the show to get back to what that entails (at least for a few episodes).

7. “Amour Fou” (Season 1, Episode 6)

In “Amour Fou” (season 1, episode 6) Joe follows Beck and Peach (Shay Mitchell) to Peach’s family estate. But Joe gets into an accident before his arrival and issues arise. The episode plays out like an engaging thriller film and that’s an example of effective writing. If an episode of television feels like a film, it’s doing something unique. Joe’s psyche is further explored as he hallucinates his ex Candace (Ambyr Childers) and the vibes are pretty ominous and dark when you set aside the comedic moments. Overall it’s an episode that embodies everything that makes season one so great.

6. “What is Love?” (Season 3, Episode 10)

Victoria Pedretti’s iconic performance in “What Is Love?” (season 3, episode 10) solidifies why it made the list. It just goes to show that women who reach their limits are fascinating to watch—and that, regardless of gender, anyone can do horrible things. Also, Love (Victoria Pedretti) looks beyond hot and that’s worth mentioning. The season ends with Joe killing Love and leaving Madre Linda. But the performances and overall messaging make the episode enjoyable. Of course, there are uncomfortable moments (being stuck in Joe’s point of view influences that) that add to the eerie atmosphere. Giving this episode a rewatch (even if you skip most of season three) won’t be boring in the slightest.

5. “P.I. Joe” (Season 2, Episode 9)

Twists aren’t always satisfying or surprising, but Love being secretly unhinged and obsessed with Joe still gets me. “P.I. Joe” (season 2, episode 9) is a pure rollercoaster ride that ends when Love kills Candace and reveals that to Joe. The idea that Joe was being stalked and fixated on gives him a taste of his own medicine. And the fact that he wasn’t happy about it proves that he never loved Love. He “loved” the fantasy of her and what she represented. When the show focuses on those concepts and allows them to play out in an engaging way, it’s at its richest.

4. “Have a Good Wellkend, Joe!” (Season 2, Episode 5)

“Have a Good Wellkend, Joe” (season 2, episode 5) may not be buckets of fun the entire episode, but it is necessary What Joe did to Candace is finally revealed in full and it’s important to see because Joe’s true nature is often sugarcoated by people. “Have a Good Wellkend, Joe” (season 2, episode 5) landed on the list because Ambyr Childers really hammers home a depiction of trauma, how insidious gaslighting is, and what it means to survive a horrific ordeal (attempted murder doesn’t just happen to anyone though). It’s absolutely one of the most impressive episodes of the show for all the reasons I mentioned above. And Candace staying strong despite being rightfully scared of Joe is written so well.

3. “Where Are You Going, Where Have You Been?” (Season 4, Episode 8)

“Where Are You Going, Where Have You Been?” (season 4, episode 8) may seem like a strange pick, but it’s actually an excellent episode. There’s an ominous tone throughout and twisted surprises like the Rhys Montrose box in particular. “Where Are You Going, Where Have You Been?” (season 4, episode 8) is carried by Penn Badgley, Ed Speleers, and Tati Gabrielle in their respective scenes. And, of course, shipping Joe and Rhys elevates many parts of the episode. But if you also like Marienne, it’s terrible to see her suffer because of Joe. However, it’s one of the most rewatchable episodes because it succeeds at what it’s trying to do.

2. “A Fresh Start” (Season 2, Episode 1)

Joe really fooled us until the final minutes of “A Fresh Start” (season 2, episode 1). You came in swinging with this episode, with the new characters being more compelling than the previous season. It’s an episode that balances antsy moments with a smooth comedic tone. This is needed given the nonsense Joe reveals near the end. The way in which LA is depicted is incredibly satirical, and it’s a delightful episode to revisit. Kudos for the writing and the LA setting!

1. “Pilot” (Season 1, Episode 1)

You‘s pilot episode takes the cake because it shucks the idea that pilot episodes are boring introductions. So much happens in “Pilot” (season 1, episode 1) that it feels like a two-part finale. Joe is immediately creepy and there’s an eeriness because the score almost lightens his behavior. The tone is established and we are eased into the world of You and Joe Goldberg. It’s the perfect episode to kick off a rewatch of the series and not just because it’s the very first episode either. Overall “Pilot” (season 1, episode 1) feels most like Caroline Kepnes’ first book of the same name.

