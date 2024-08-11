Settle in for the 10 Best Cozy Games on Steam

While Steam has been a popular distribution service for fast-paced, action-packed games, the platform actually has a sizable number of cozy games for more chill gamers.

Steam is the largest distribution platform for PC games. Housing thousands of games—some free and some not—the platform is a heaven for gamers who are looking for their next gaming obsession. Ever since its release in 2003, Steam has grown tremendously, with popular games such as Elden Ring, God of War, and more helping boost its platform.

But not all games require heavy time investment and adrenaline. Sometimes, you just need a game to help you unwind. And Steam has the perfect selection for you!

A Little To The Left

(Secret Mode)

Are you a fan of puzzle games? Love challenging your mind? Then A Little To The Left is the perfect game to play!

With overwhelmingly positive reviews, A Little To The Left is a cozy puzzle game that requires the play to sort, stack, and organize household items. While this may seem simple, you better keep an eye out for your mischievous cat, who wants to wreak havoc with their furry paws! With over 100 puzzles to solve, this is the perfect game to play by yourself or with a partner!

A Little To The Left is available on both Windows and macOS. If you want to play the game outside of Steam, it is also available on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Sky: Children of the Light

(thatgamecompany)

Dubbed “the most heartfelt MMO,” Sky: Children of the Light is the perfect game for those who love exploring beautiful, scenic areas with other players.

In Sky: Children of the Light, you can explore a beautiful kingdom across several realms. With other plays, you can create enriching memories while solving puzzles as you explore. As you explore the ruins of an ancient civilization, you learn more about the game’s lore, as well as help free the Spirits of your Ancestors.

Sky: Children of the Light is available on Windows. If you want to play the game outside of Steam, it is also available on Nintendo Switch, Android, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and iOS.

Tavern Talk

(Gentle Troll Entertainment)

If you’re looking for a game with a unique cast and intriguing stories, then I highly recommend Tavern Talk. Bonus points if you’re a fan of Dungeons & Dragons because this game’s setting is highly inspired by the game.

As the owner of Wayfarer’s Inn, your job is simple: serve your customers drinks. But be careful! Your drinks can change your customer’s destiny forever. As you prep your drinks and potions, befriend your patrons as they talk to you about their amazing life stories as well as rumors about the world around you.

Tavern Talk is available on Windows and macOS. If you want to play the game outside of Steam, it is also available on Nintendo Switch.

My Dream Setup

(Campfire Studio)

If your favorite part about Unpacking was the decorating aspect, then you have to give My Dream Setup a shot. This game is perfect for gamers with a flair for interior design and illustration!

Do you want to see your dream gaming setup fleshed out? In My Dream Setup, you can do just that! Mix and match different furniture items, patterns, colors, and more without paying attention to the budget! The game boasts a large collection of accessories for your perfect room!

My Dream Setup is available on Windows and macOS.

PowerWash Simulator

(Square Enix)

Clean freaks, we have a game for you too. Release your pent-up aggression and tension in the best way possible: power washing the dirt away from different environments in PowerWash Simulator!

With high-pressure water, PowerWash Simulator allows you to wash away your worries while making the area brighter and cleaner! As the owner of your own power-washing business, the goal is simple: leave the area sparkly clean! This game can be played alone or with friends in Online Co-Op.

PowerWash Simulator is available on Windows. If you want to play the game outside of Steam, it is also available on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

Cozy Caravan

(5 Lives Studios)

Looking for a cozy game with the cutest animals? Then Cozy Caravan is your best choice! With their adorable cast of red pandas, raccoons, cows, otters, and more, you’ll fall in love with this cozy game!

In Cozy Caravan, you and your trust caravan travel through beautiful towns to set up your mobile market. Craft your items through mini-games and interact with the local townsfolk as you sell your wares. Along your journey, you will encounter different characters with their own quests, enriching your learnings and journey.

Cozy Caravan is available on Windows.

Little Kitty, Big City

(Double Dagger Studio)

Little Kitty, Big City is the perfect game for those who love the mischievous black cat trope!

Little Kitty, Big City has you playing as a curious little kitty who embarks on an adventure while making your way back home. As you explore the big city, you make friends with stray animals, complete quests, help your animal friends, or leave chaos in every area you step your paws in! On top of that, you can customize your kitty with the most adorable collection of hats.

Little Kitty, Big City is available on Windows. If you want to play the game outside of Steam, it is also available on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Spirit City: Lofi Sessions

(Mooncube Games)

Looking for a game to have in the background and boost productivity? Yes, there is a game just like that, and it’s Spirit City: Lofi Sessions.

As the name suggests, Spirit City: Lofi Sessions is set to a soothing Lofi soundtrack. Customize your cozy virtual space and make use of the game’s productivity tools, such as to-do lists, a Pomodoro timer, a habit tracker, and a journal. As you practice good habits, you can earn XP, which can be used to spice up your room, get a new character, and discover more Spirit companions to keep you company as you work!

Spirit City: Lofi Sessions is available on Windows.

Minami Lane

(Doot, Wholesome Games Presents)

Tycoon games are one of the most popular forms of cozy games, and Minami Lane is an exceptional one!

Minami Lane has the player creating and managing a Japanese-inspired street. Build homes for your villagers and keep them happy by adding a variety of shops and attractions, such as a ramen show, cake, and more. Manage your stores and help your neighborhood thrive, while also watching your street bloom.

Minami Lane is available on Windows, macOS, and Linux. If you want to play the game outside Steam, it is also available on Nintendo Switch.

TOEM: A Photo Adventure

(Something We Made, popagenda)

This unique, black-and-white puzzle game is sure to grab your attention. In TOEM: A Photo Adventure, you snap photos to help other characters and progress through the game.

Using your photographic eye, set off on a unique expedition and uncover the mysteries of the magical TOEM. As you journey on, you will meet quirky characters, and with your trust camera, you can help solve their problems and make your way through the breathtaking, hand-drawn landscapes.

TOEM: A Photo Adventure is available on Windows. If you want to play the game outside of Steam, it is also available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

