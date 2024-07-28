10 Best Cozy Games on Roblox

While Roblox has a reputation for being a kiddy gaming platform, some hidden gems on there will suit anyone’s gaming tastes!

If you’re anywhere on the internet, you’ve seen the memes of iPad kids obsessed with Roblox. However, Roblox has grown over the years to house thousands of games that can be accessed for free. Here are some of the best cozy games that you can play on Roblox right now!

Hello Kitty Cafe

(Rock Panda Games)

Looking for a unique spin on the classic cafe tycoon simulator genre? Then you should hop into the world of Sanrio and check out Hello Kitty Cafe!

In this game, you can create, manage, and decorate your own Hello Kitty cafe! Learn new recipes, hire staff (including Sanrio characters) via the gacha system, and party with your friends! The best part of this game is finishing the blueprints and building a cafe based on your favorite Sanrio character, as well as the different side-quests you can do, like hitting the dance floor!

Adopt Me!

(Uplift Games)

Are you an animal lover? Then Adopt Me! is the game for you!

In Adopt Me!, you can adopt and raise all kinds of pets. Besides that, you can trade pets with your friends or other Roblox players. While the game has the typical dogs and cats, you can also collect legendary pets, like unicorns. With your furry friends, you can build your dream home and roleplay with friends.

Farmstead

(Kanga Games)

When you think of cozy games, you probably think of games that involve farming, such as Stardew Valley and Harvest Moon. If that’s the kind of game you are into, then check out Farmstead on Roblox.

Farmstead starts the player with a bare plot of land that they can cultivate into a farm with friends. This multiplayer game allows the player to farm a variety of crops and tend to different animals. As you build your dream farm, you can decorate with unique decorations, unlock unique regions, and embark on quests to earn rewards.

Tearose Library

(Tearose Library)

Are you a bookworm AND a gamer? Are you on BookTok and looking for your next read? Then I would love to introduce you to Tearose Library.

Tearose Library is a virtual and interactive library in Roblox. All the stories are written by Roblox players worldwide. Players can join a server with others online, or create their own private servers to enjoy some relaxing downtime. While the quality of work varies, there are definitely some hidden gems to uncover!

Overlook Bay 2

(Wonder Works Studio)

If you want an all-in-one cozy game, then Overlook Bay 2 might be the one for you. This open-world game is set in a coastal town setting and doesn’t have much intense action, focusing on immersion instead.

In Overlook Bay 2, players can adopt cute pets, go fishing at the seaside, grow crops on a farm, and customize their own homes. Additionally, they can mine for crystals underneath the city, as well as dress up, roleplay, and explore the town. This is a game you can play alone or with friends due to the endless possibilities it has.

Life of an Otaku

(@YasuYoshida)

Life of an Otaku is a more serious game, though it is quick. It starts as a single-player game, but after completing the necessary tasks, you will be able to access the multiplayer options.

In Life of an Otaku, you play the protagonist who fixes up and tidies their parents’ old home. The game itself is short, but fixing up various spots around the house and seeing the rundown home become livable again is extremely relaxing. If you want a game with a unique premise and only have a short time to play, I highly recommend this one.

Welcome to Bloxburg

(Bloxburg Development)

If you are a fan of life simulation games like The Sims, then I highly recommend Welcome to Bloxburg! And with an 88% approval rate, it appears others agree.

In Welcome to Bloxburg, you can be anything you want to be. Like The Sims, you can build and decorate your own home or buy a pre-designed one and change it to your heart’s desire! You can customize your character with a selection of different outfits, choose a job to earn money, and get rewarded based on your performance. You can also drive around town and level up your skills, such as cooking, through experience.

Wacky Wizard

(Whacky Wizards)

If you liked the game Potion Craft, then you might want to check out Wacky Wizard. While the latter appears more comical, the premise is the same: make potions!

In Wacky Wizard, you play as a wizard (obviously). You can combine different ingredients to brew your potions and then drink them to discover the effects. With different ingredients and portions yielding different results, Wacky Wizard is a fun game to let your imagination go wild.

Brookhaven

(@Wolfpaq)

Brookhaven is one of the most beloved role-playing games on Roblox, and it’s not hard to see why. Similar to Bloxburg, you can be whatever you want. Here, you can hang out with like-minded people and build the life you want to have.

Brookhaven allows players to build the house of their dreams, as well as drive the coolest and fastest cars to enjoy the city. If you create a private server, you have the ability to change time, lighting, and weather, too. In Brookhaven, you are basically the god of your own little world!

Dress to Impress

(Dress To Impress Group)

Now, this might not be considered cozy to some due to the slightly competitive nature of creating the best outfit. However, compared to the FPS and horror games that are rampant on Roblox, Dress to Impress is like a breath of fresh air!

In Dress to Impress, you compete with other players to create the best outfit in line with the given theme. Besides clothes and accessories, you have the ability to change your hair, skin tone, and make-up. After five minutes, each player is given the chance to walk the runway and show off their outfit, while other players rate their look from one to five stars. At the end of the round, the top three are shown on a podium. It’s giving Next Top Model vibes!

