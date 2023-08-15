These Are Some of the Best Books Written by BIPOC Authors

You can’t beat the sensation of walking into a bookstore. Whether it’s an obscure cute little gem in a foreign country or your favorite neighborhood shop where the owner greets you by name. As a self-proclaimed bookworm who has a knack for collecting more books than I have time to read, I find it very rewarding when among the neatly arranged shelves of bookstores, I come across rich and compelling narratives written by BIPOC authors that transport you to worlds both foreign and familiar. BIPOC authors have been the unsung heroes of the literary realm, like the secret ingredients that make a dish genuinely delicious but never get the credit they deserve.

These writers use fiction and nonfiction to give readers a glimpse into their own experiences, communities, and cultures. Their works generally address universally relevant topics such as identity, race, migration, colonialism, and more. Consider Toni Morrison and her ability to evoke strong feelings through her writing or Ta-Nehisi Coates and his sharp and profound observations. Think of how Jhumpa Lahiri’s stories straddle cultural divides and Sandra Cisneros’ portrayals of complex identities. So here are my choices of literary gems by BIPOC authors that will delight your next bookshop experience. Who knows? Maybe your next fave is hiding in plain sight at that little bookstore down the street.

Between the World and Me by Ta-Nehisi Coates

(One World)

Reading Between the World and Me will challenge your perspectives and open your heart and intellect in ways few other books can. Ta-Nehisi Coates draws the reader into his universe with such vivid and evocative prose that he makes it difficult to put the book down. Coates’s decision to structure the book as a letter to his then-teenage son may appear a little unusual initially, but he has good reason to do so. Coates longs to share his thoughts about being Black in America in a genuine and heartfelt manner.

Through his engaging narrative, Coates challenges us to address complex questions about racism, individuality, and the nature of our social institutions. He talks about fear, struggle, and resilience—not abstract concepts but lived experiences. But don’t get me wrong; it’s not all grim. His narratives have a certain beauty, a sublime resonance that echoes in your mind long after you’ve turned the last page. There’s a part, for example, where he takes us on a journey to Howard University, describing it as his “Mecca.” It’s a vivid depiction of an intellectual and cultural sanctuary that fosters young Black minds.

The Bluest Eye by Toni Morrison

(Holt, Rinehart and Winston)

The Bluest Eye is a book that leaves a mark. Written by the legendary Toni Morrison, the novel explores themes of beauty, identity, and race with such intensity and grace that you can’t help but be moved. Here’s the thing about this book—it doesn’t shy away from the uncomfortable. It faces it head-on. The story revolves around Pecola Breedlove, a young African-American girl in 1940s Ohio, and her heartbreaking desire for blue eyes to be considered attractive in a society that values white European beauty standards.

The uniqueness of The Bluest Eye lies not just in its story but also in how it is told. The wording is nothing short of magical; Morrison’s writing has a musical quality that makes even the most tragic passages lovely in their own right. She builds rich, vibrant, engaging pictures with words, making you feel right there with Pecola, experiencing her world. And the cast of characters are so well-drawn, genuine, and honest. They are flawed, complicated, and unmistakably human. You’ll feel emotionally connected to them, experiencing their joy, sadness, and everything in between.

The House on Mango Street by Sandra Cisneros

‎(Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

Sandra Cisneros’s The House on Mango Street is excellent reading. Imagine a lively depiction of Latino community life in Chicago told through a succession of vignettes, each one more fascinating than the last. The structure of this book is what steals the show. This isn’t a typical novel with a straightforward plot. Instead, it’s more like a mosaic, with each component contributing something vital to the overall picture. Esperanza is at the story’s heart, a young girl who serves as our eyes and ears.

We gain insight into the hopes, dreams, challenges, and hardships of the people in her neighborhood through her experiences and observations. Esperanza’s personality is a mix of innocence, curiosity, resilience, and an insatiable need for more. She’s one of those characters who stick with you long after the novel ends. Cisneros’ writing, a mix of English and Spanish, elegantly reflects the beauty and complexities of the human experience while paying tribute to her Mexican-American roots.

I Am Malala: The Story of the Girl Who Stood Up for Education and Was Shot by the Taliban by Malala Yousafzai with Patricia McCormick

(‎Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)

I Am Malala is the story of Malala Yousafzai, a Pakistani girl who demonstrated the true power of courage, conviction, and the pursuit of education to the rest of the world. Malala’s story is about more than the horrors she faced; it’s also about her strength of character and will. The book leaves you in awe of her relentless commitment to the cause she believes in. It’s an inspiring tale of one determined young woman’s efforts to get an education for herself and others.

Malala’s writing style is both moving and inspiring, and she successfully brings the reader along on her journey. From her early upbringing in Pakistan’s picturesque Swat Valley, the rise of the Taliban, to her post-attack life in the United Kingdom. What makes I Am Malala extraordinary is how its message is bigger than Malala herself. It’s a rallying cry for the importance of supporting girls’ education worldwide.

There There by Tommy Orange

(Alfred A. Knopf)

There There by Tommy Orange is a literary masterpiece and a vibrant portrayal of urban Native American life. Set in Oakland, California, There There interweaves the narratives of a dozen people of Native American descent. I know what you’re thinking: “Twelve characters? Isn’t that a little bit much?” Yet, here’s the thing: Orange does a fantastic job of giving each character their voice and narrative that you find yourself wholly immersed in their respective universes.

Orange succeeds where others fail in exploring present Native American identity, belonging, and the complicated history of a people too often overlooked or misunderstood. He doesn’t sugarcoat the problems of alcoholism, unemployment, and cultural extinction that Native Americans face today. Nevertheless, Orange’s characters are vividly alive, full of ambitions, dreams, and tenacious perseverance that is incredibly inspirational, despite their difficulties. His writing has a rhythmic vitality that keeps you turning pages.

The God of Small Things by Arundhati Roy

(Random House Trade)

Have you ever read a book where the writer’s language was so rich and evocative that it was almost like poetry, painting a picture of a specific time and place? The God of Small Things by author Arundhati Roy is all those things and more. The story takes place in Kerala, India, in the late 1960s and centers on Rahel and Esthappen, fraternal twins born into a wealthy and culturally renowned family. The storyline blends their childhood experiences with their adult lives, making it more than just a coming-of-age story.

The caste system, an ingrained part of Indian society, is one of many social norms and conventions that Roy confronts and dismantles. Roy expertly weaves a rich tapestry of vivid imagery into the story by delving into various themes, including forbidden love, betrayal, and political turmoil. She tells the story in a non-chronological order, with poetic prose, frequently bending language and structure to suit her will. The book demands patience and attention, but the reward is a truly immersive reading experience.

The Joy Luck Club by Amy Tan

(Penguin Books)

The Joy Luck Club, penned by Amy Tan, with its compelling storytelling and detailed representation of family connections, continues to resonate with readers worldwide. This timeless novel, first published in 1989, centers on four Chinese-American families in San Francisco, emphasizing the mothers, all Chinese immigrants, and their American-born daughters. It’s named after the mothers’ monthly gathering, the “Joy Luck Club,” where they play mahjong, indulge in delicious food, and share stories.

Each of these women, mothers and daughters alike, narrate their tales, forming a collection of sixteen interwoven stories. Tan uses their stories to eloquently illustrate their lives and hardships as immigrants while delving into questions of cultural identity, intergenerational conflict, and other fascinating topics. The moms’ stories, laden with memories of war-torn China, cultural customs, and sacrifices, contrast with their daughters’ experiences growing up in America, coping with their dual identity and the intricacies of their mother-daughter connection.

The Round House by Louise Erdrich

(Harper Perennial)

The Round House, by acclaimed novelist Louise Erdrich, is a bright, engaging story that delves into the heart of familial connections and tribe law. This novel, set on an Ojibwe reserve in North Dakota, blends an emotional and profound coming-of-age story with aspects of a dramatic judicial drama. The story revolves around Joe Coutts, a thirteen-year-old Ojibwe kid whose life takes a sad turn after his mother becomes a victim of a horrific crime near a sacred roundhouse.

As his mother withdraws into her shell after the traumatic incident, Joe sets out to identify the offender and uncover the truth, motivated by rage with a desire for justice. Erdrich expertly portrays the transition from innocence to a harsh understanding of the world through the eyes of young Joe. Amidst the narrative’s raw emotions and dark themes, Erdrich skillfully weaves in moments of warmth, humor, and an exquisite portrayal of the cultural richness of the Ojibwe community.

Black Indian by Shonda Buchanan

(Wayne State University Press)

An insightful and intimate memoir, Black Indian by Shonda Buchanan, recounts her experiences growing up with Black and Native American identities. Buchanan goes deeply into her background, which includes ancestry from the Coharie, the Cherokee, the Choctaw, and African American.

She vividly describes her family’s background and their shared experiences as she narrates the difficulties of growing up as a member of two minority groups in the United States. Moreover, Buchanan explores not just her individual experiences but also the collective histories of African Americans and Native Americans, emphasizing shared suffering, resilience, and intersectionalities.

(featured image: Holt, Rinehart and Winston, Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group, ‎Little, Brown Books for Young Readers, Alfred A. Knopf, Random House Trade, Harper Perennial, Wayne State University Press)

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story included a title by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, which has been removed.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]