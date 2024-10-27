10 best billionaire romance books, ranked

Union busting. Dick measuring contests with rocket ships. Turning beloved social media platforms into protofascist dumpster fires. If only real-life billionaires did real-life sexy things, instead of … what they do. While IRL billionaires are forever unethical, at least the ones in fiction have the decency to be hot about it. Here are the 10 best billionaire romances, ranked.

Recommended Videos

(Bloom Books)

Lauren Asher’s The Fine Print is the story of a billionaire amusement park mogul and his love affair with a rebellious employee. Dreamland designer Zahra made the bold choice to submit a proposal criticizing one of the park’s most popular rides. To be fair, she was drunk. Rather than firing her on the spot, Dreamland creator Rowan Kane offered her a job. Careful what you wish for, Zahra. Rowan is a very demanding boss. For anyone who ever dreamed of banging a hot version of Walt Disney, this BookTok classic in the making is for you.

(Bloom Books)

Unlike a boy and girl locking eyes at a coffee shop or two bisexuals bumping into each other at a rock climbing gym, A Not So Meet Cute by Meghan Quinn isn’t your average meet-cute. It’s the story of the recently fired Lottie, whose idea of getting revenge on her rich asshole of an ex-boss is to go traipsing around Beverly Hills hoping to find a billionaire to make her his bride. As a gag. Imagine her surprise when she stumbles into the genuine article muttering into his phone about some business deal. As it turns out, the fabulously wealthy Huxley needs a fake fiancée to shimmy his way out of a lie he told a client, and Lottie is happy to apply for the job.

(Montlake Romance)

The Stopover by T.L. Swan is a story of serendipity. Our heroine has the dumb luck of getting upgraded to first class on her flight to London. Surrounded by the rich and famous, she locks eyes with a suave fella sipping on a glass of fine champagne, and the pair get to talking. Her luck gets even dumber once the plane gets grounded for the night, and the pair decide to go out for an unexpected night out on the town. And then, her luck ran out. After a wild night, she hadn’t heard from him in 12 months … until the moment she walked in the door of her new job. Turns out he’s the CEO and he’s just scheduled her for a private conference.

(Kat Singleton)

Black Ties & White Lies by Kat Singleton is about Beckham Sinclair, a billionaire playboy with a reputation that needs repairing. How will he do it? By hiring our struggling graphic designer main character to be his fake fiancée. Now she’s gone from fretting about being single forever to flying in private jets to New York City. The kicker? Beckham just so happens to be the older brother of her ex. What happens when the younger Sinclair brother comes a-knockin? Sparks might just fly every which way.

(Ichara Publishing)

Catharina Maura’s The Wrong Bride is about billionaire media mogul Ares Windsor, whose bride decides to not show up on their wedding day. Rather than see the man she’s always loved go home wifeless, the bride’s younger sister Raven volunteers as tribute. Ares still pines after Raven’s older sister, but his new bride is determined to do anything to win him over. Any sexy thing, that is. While the book starts messy, it ends in happy ever after. For Ares and Raven, at least.

(Lucy Lennox LLC)

Hostile Takeover by Lucy Lennox is about a woman who went a little wild in her undergrad days. On a dare, she spent some quality time with billionaire Grey Blackwood in a broom closet. It was just supposed to be one kiss … but things got complicated. Spurned and out for revenge, Blackwood decides to use his Wall Street money to ruthlessly take over the companies of everyone who wronged him, including the one owned by our heroine’s family. It’s a hostile takeover, sure, but she’s doing the taking here.

(Ichara Publishing)

The Unwanted Marriage by Catharina Maura is the story of Dion Windsor and the love of his life, Faye, a beautiful, talented concert pianist, and childhood friend. Faye and Dion have been engaged to be married since their youth. Yet Dion has always kept Faye at arm’s length, determined not to let her in … until he sees her with another man. With only three months until the wedding, Dion sets out on a quest to win back the heart of his bride-to-be in 90 short days. But unlike the skeletons in Dion’s closet, will his relationship with Faye survive?

(Berkley Books)

Bared to You by Sylvia Day is everything that Fifty Shades of Grey should have been. It’s the story of the bazillionaire Gideon and his lover Eva, who unlike Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele, actually manage to have a semblance of intelligent conversation. While Gideon is certainly the passionate bordering on obsessive type, he isn’t totally creepy to Eva and doesn’t try to manipulate her like the main character of that other excuse for a novel. And the sex scenes? Ludicrously sexy.

(Ylva Verlag E.Kfr.)

The mononymous master of sapphic romance fiction strikes again! Jae’s Perfect Rhythm is the story of pop star Leontyne Blake, who stopped believing in her love songs a long time ago. Burned out by women after her for her money and fame, she decides to move back to her small town home in Missouri to take care of her ailing father. While there, she meets a nurse named Holly Drummond, who doesn’t particularly care that Leontyne is famous. Holly is asexual, and has been nervous to date because she fears that her partners may want something from her she has no desire to give. Nevertheless, the pair strike up a friendship, which sweetly blossoms into something more.

(Forever Yours)

Alexis Hall’s How to Bang a Billionaire is the gay billionaire romance you’ve been dreaming of. It’s the story of Arden, an Oxford student who made the financially irresponsible decision to major in literature. Lucky for him, he’s just made the acquaintance of the fabulously wealthy Caspian Hart while working for an alumni fundraiser. The pair embark on a deviously sexy BDSM odyssey in the style of Fifty Shades of Grey but without any mention of an “inner goddess.” Thank goddess for that.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy