Become the Barbie of Your Dreams With These Halloween Costume Ideas

Barbie is sure to be one of—if not the—most popular Halloween costumes for 2023. Not only is she iconic to begin with, but the success of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie over the past few months has led to an explosion in popularity for the brand, including the rise of the Barbiecore fashion aesthetic.

We’re sure to see that explosion intensify during Halloween this year—but that doesn’t mean you should shy away from wearing your own Barbie costume. Whether taking inspiration from one of her many onscreen or classic doll iterations, there’s room for everyone to embrace their inner Barbie this Halloween! Here are 10 ideas to help you get started.

Dr. Barbie

(Mattel)

Barbie has been a doctor many times over the decades, including in the live-action movie. And her speciality has varied from emergency doctor to dentist to obstetrician. A white coat and/or scrubs is probably a good base for this costume, with accessories based on whatever sort of doctor your Dr. Barbie is to complete the outfit.

Mermaid Barbie

(Lions Gate)

Barbie has been a mermaid many times over the years, including in the 2023 movie, the Mermaidia movie, and in plenty of other doll lines. When Barbie is a mermaid, her hair is usually some sort of bright color, so this costume option may be your chance to try out a bold new shade for your own hair (even if it’s just a wig for the evening). And there’s plenty of other variations between her various undersea styles, so you can even adorn yourself with a crown and lots of jewelry to be extra glam!

Cowgirl Barbie

(Warner Bros.)

Barbie wears a hot pink western getup for a decent amount of time in Barbie, meaning this is sure to be a popular costume this Halloween, and for good reason! But this isn’t the only time Barbie has donned some fashionable western gear, so if you want to stand out from the crowd a bit, you can go for a different color she’s worn like red, white, or blue (the latter was actually for a McDonald’s Happy Meal toy!) or stick to the classic Barbie pink but go for some gingham and jeans instead of the jumpsuit (you’re more likely to be able to rewear these items beyond Halloween anyway!).

Weird Barbie

(Warner Bros.)

Kate McKinnon’s Weird Barbie was a true standout in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, and has several iconic looks that are sure to make you stand out from the crowd this Halloween. Alternatively, you could create your own version of a Barbie doll that’s been played with in some creative ways by cutting up a wig and wearing it, scribbling makeup all over your face, and grabbing a bunch of brightly-colored clothing (or a Barbie-themed t-shirt) and distressing it.

President Barbie

(Mattel)

Barbie has run for President of the United States multiple times over the years. While she hasn’t taken over the Oval Office yet, in Barbie, Issa Rae’s President Barbie runs Barbieland and dresses in a much more fabulous fashion than your average real world politician. With her gorgeous gown and “President” sash, this Barbie might be mistaken as ready for a beauty pageant in the real world, but make no mistake: she’s busy making sure everything in Barbieland runs smoothly.

For this costume, you can try to recreate the character’s pink and gold gown from the movie, but an easier option would probably be to reuse an old prom dress if you have one lying around, or grab another long, fancy dress from a local thrift store. Finish it off by picking up some thick ribbon and fabric markers or stickers to make sure everyone knows you’re the President of Barbieland!

Barbie Squad

(Warner Bros.)

This one is especially fun if you’re doing Halloween with a group, but can also work as a solo costume. When working to end the Kens’ reign of Barbieland in the Barbie movie, the Barbies and their new human friends don some hot pink jumpsuits that are comfortable while still embodying the Barbie spirit. Add a pink headband and some sunglasses to complete the look!

Toy Story Barbie

(Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Barbie may be the iconic doll’s live action big-screen debut, but she’s been appearing in the Toy Story franchise since 1999. Her most prominent getup in those movies consists of an aqua blue jumpsuit with a hot pink belt and rainbow legwarmers (and if you’re looking for a couples’ costume, Barbie and Ken from Toy Story is a super fun one!) but for a group costume you can look to the pool party scene in Toy Story 2 for plenty of Barbies ready for fun in the sun (or technically toy store lights) to emulate. And of course, that movie also includes Tour Guide Barbie, who drives some of the toys from Andy’s room all around Al’s Toy Barn!

Judge Barbie

(Mattel)

Barbie has been a judge in both doll form and onscreen, and all you really need to recreate the look is a black robe, lace collar, and gavel. (If you just so happen to have a black or other dark-colored graduation robe you’ve hung onto, this is a great way to make use of it again!)

Lawyer Barbie

(Warner Bros.)

This is an interesting one because while there is a “Lawyer Barbie” in the Greta Gerwig movie (played by Sharon Rooney), the only Barbie doll with “lawyer” as her specific career is based directly on the Legally Blonde franchise. You could go with either of these options, or create a lawyer Babie of your very own (maybe with some work clothes you may already own) and possibly with the help of other “Barbie” accessories…

Packaged Barbie

(Party City)

Some of the above costumes may admittedly not scream “Barbie” to people not in the know. So, how do you make sure everyone is keenly aware who you’re supposed to be? A Barbie box! These are being sold by lots of costume sellers this Halloween, but you can also make (a recycleable) one yourself out of cardboard and pink paint.

Alternatively, if wearing a gigantic cardboard contraption all night doesn’t work for you, grabbing some Barbie-themed buttons, pins, or temporary tattoos is another way to send the message while allowing yourself a little more freedom of movement!

(featured image:

