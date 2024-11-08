Here’s The 10 Best Early Black Friday Toy Deals We Could Find So Far

Black Friday is coming gang. You know what that means, a capitalistic mad dash for early Christmas. Punches will be thrown. Store windows will be shattered. Hapless retail employees will be pushed to their psychological limit. So hey, might as well get your shopping done early and save yourself the hassle. Fending off soccer moms for children’s toys doesn’t sound like anyone’s ideal way to spend your post-Thanksgiving. So here they are, the best early Black Friday toy deals we could find (so far).

(Avalon Hill)

Wanna get into D&D but can’t spare the five hours it takes to get through a simple combat encounter? Or perhaps you’re willing to go through such trials, but your friend group is less than convinced? Dungeons and Dragons: The Yawning Portal Game is for thee, hopeful adventurer. You know those adorable little indie Steam games where you run an item shop for adventures? It’s like that, but the tabletop restaurant version. You and your friends will role-play as hardworking servers at a popular town tavern, and its you a job to keep hungry adventurers satisfied. For only $40 rather than the usual $55 retail price for this game, you’ll be pretty satisfied too.

(LEGO)

The DC Batwing: Batman vs. The Joker is here, and these savings are CRIMINAL. So criminal, in fact, that Batman is gonna have to put them in a full body cast despite only taking a henchman job to make ends meet in Gotham City’s trying economic times. We can’t all be billionaires, Bruce. But considering this set is 30% off, you can tuck that extra cash you would have spent into a savings account and be Bruce Wayne rich in 100,000 years!

(MEGA)

Pokemon connoisseurs know that Dugtrio is the thinking trainer’s choice for Pokemon ownership. It’s the perfect blend of familiar cuteness and eldritch mystery. What kind of cosmic horror body are those three adorable heads sprouting from? Not even this 350-piece Mega set will tell you. But considering that at $16 it’s nearly half off, I don’t think those existential questions will bother you too much. You’ll be too busy planning your next vacay to the Kanto region with all the money you saved.

(Threeking)

If Threeking RC Stunt Cars were available when I was child, perhaps I would have turned out different. More full of whimsy and joy, uplifted by happy formative memories of this honestly awesome little remote control machine. This little guy can flip around in 360 degrees to quickly spin in any direction. My adult car can’t even do that. And considering this thing is 25% off and available for only $30, I’m starting to think the guy at the car dealership ripped me off big time.

(Gokeey)

Ah yes, I remember 2017, the Age of the Fidget Spinner, when this little toy was all the rage. Though fallen from the heights of their former glory, these little ADHD-approved toys are still a grand old time for anyone with the diagnosis, myself included. These particular fidget spinners are half off. $8 dollars for a lifetime of fidgeting joy? That’s a number even my mathphobic brain can get behind.

(LEGO)

Wishing you had a little bundle of joy to lighten up your holidays? Don’t wanna commit to raising them for the next 20 odd years? The LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian Series The Child is all the cuteness and none of the commitment of a real kid! At $82.48, it’s nearly 10% off. But hey, think of how much you’ll be saving on daycare, food, private school, and a college education for this thing. You’re saving like… $200,000 in reality. Probably more.

(Topsung)

Looking at these Walkie Talkies just unlocked a core memory for me – messing around in my elementary school bestie’s backyard, tuning walkie talkies to a helicopter’s radio frequencies so we could prank call the pilot. It worked. With these bad boys, you and/or your loved ones can be neighborhood menaces just like I was. They work up to 16 miles. And for 44% off? Only $23? That’s a steal.

(Pokemon)

I thought that my favorite Pokemon was Snorlax for his potent combination of cuddliness and uselessness, but this 8″ Lechonk plush may have just stolen my heart away. You’re telling me this adorable little pig could be mine, all mine, for only $19.99? I.e. 43% off? Koraidon and Miraidon might technically be the box legendaries for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, but Lechonk’s adorability is truly stuff of legend. And unlike its digital counterpart, this Lechonk will never evolve. It’ll be cute forever!

(Catan Studio)

If you know, you know. Settlers of Catan is more than just a board game. It’s a lesson in life. In politics. In commerce. In diplomacy. And sometimes, in bitter, bitter betrayal. Who knew that starting your own nation state was such brutal, cutthroat work? You and your friends must use all the methods of statecraft, be it friendly trade or unscrupulous backstabbing, in order to establish your supremacy over an island. Granted, they might not be your friends anymore after the game is over. For 20% off and a $43.97 price tag, is it worth it? It may just be.

(LEGO)

Need some fall festivity in your LEGO life? The Minecraft Pumpkin Farm from LEGO is for you. Minecraft life isn’t just about digging for diamonds and cussing out Creepers. Sometimes it’s about the simple things, like growing pumpkins to… have pumpkins? I don’t really know what they’re good for besides food, maybe an enchantment or two? But when it comes to lowering blood pressure and feeling all cottagecore in your soul, the life of a digital pumpkin farmer is second to none. With this adorable little LEGO set at 40%, you can bask in the glow of your own food growing self-sufficiency for only $24.14.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy