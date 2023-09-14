Your ‘A Haunting in Venice’ Chaser: The 10 Best Agatha Christie Movies

Agatha Christie’s movies have an undeniable pull on us. The Queen of Mystery has not only penned some of the world’s most captivating mysteries but has also inspired cinematic adaptations that, much like aged wine or a Poirot mustache, only get finer with time. There’s so much to love about Agatha Christie’s works. First, there’s the unmistakable brew of rich plots peppered with red herrings, a sprinkle of intrigue, and that delicious final twist, much like the unexpected spice in a cup of chai. Next, consider the cavalcade of memorable characters, from the impeccable Hercule Poirot with his “little grey cells” to the sharp-eyed, ostensibly demure Miss Marple.

Each film is not merely a narrative but a journey—a scenic train ride through the picturesque European countryside or a languid cruise down the Nile—where the destination is always a revelation. Christie’s tales are like intricate puzzles; every piece, every character, every alibi is meticulously crafted. And let’s be real: Who doesn’t love a good puzzle, especially when it’s dressed up in period costumes and drenched in suspense?

So, let’s look at some of the best Agatha movies to date.

10. Crooked House (2017)

(Vertical Entertainment)

Based on Christie’s 1949 novel, Crooked House is an irresistible mix of suspense and old-school charm, with a plot as twisted as the title suggests. The film has a fascinating premise, memorable characters, and a growing sense of dread surrounding the large mansion where the story takes place.

Directed by Gilles Paquet-Brenner, the movie flaunts a stellar ensemble cast, including Glenn Close and Max Irons, ensuring that the audience is treated to top-notch performances. A murder mystery set within a dysfunctional family, this film will remind you that sometimes your own kin can be the most inscrutable characters of all.

9. The Mirror Crack’d (1980)

(Columbia-Warner Distributors)

I must tip my cinematic hat to this delectable morsel of mystery inspired by Agatha Christie’s novel. With a title borrowed from Tennyson and a plot as enthralling as a town’s gossip, this picture is both an homage to the golden era of Hollywood and a classic murder mystery. Directed by the adept Guy Hamilton and starring Angela Lansbury as Miss Marple, one might say it’s the caviar of Christie adaptations.

The story revolves around a movie set in a quaint English village, and with a sprinkle of old Hollywood scandal, it unravels a murder most foul. What adds cherries to this already fabulous cake are performances by Elizabeth Taylor, Rock Hudson, and Kim Novak. While draped in glamour, the film never loses that quintessential Christie touch: Everyone’s a suspect.

8. Evil Under the Sun (1982)

(Columbia-EMI-Warner Distributors)

If I were to pen an ode to Agatha Christie’s sunniest murder mystery, this film would be its muse. Helmed by the illustrious Guy Hamilton, Evil Under the Sun boasts a setting amidst the idyllic scenery of a charming island. On this paradise, where regular folks would be busy collecting seashells to adorn their mantelpieces, our beloved Hercule Poirot, brilliantly brought to life by the incomparable Peter Ustinov, has a slightly different agenda: He’s on the hunt for a cunning murderer.

With starlets like Diana Rigg and Maggie Smith gracing the scene, drama ensues even before the main event—the plot twists, turns, and tans, with a musical score that’ll have you tapping your foot. For those who love their mysteries served with a hint of sass and a dash of sunburn, this film is the piña colada of whodunits.

7. Murder, She Said (1961)

(Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer)

Directed by George Pollock, Murder, She Said introduced us to the indefatigable Miss Marple, vividly played by the legendary Margaret Rutherford. For the uninitiated, Miss Marple is more of a Sherlockian sleuth than the knitting grandmother she seems to be at first glance.

This particular romp starts with her witnessing a murder on a passing train, and (Would you believe it?) no one takes her seriously. Shocking, I know. Undeterred, Marple goes undercover as a maid in a stately mansion to get to the bottom of things. What ensues is the sort of humor, suspense, and quirky characters Christie is renowned for. And a word to the wise: Never underestimate the detective prowess of a lady with a handbag and a hatpin.

6. Murder at the Gallop (1963)

(Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer)

The combination of a traditional Agatha Christie mystery with some equestrian grace gave us Murder at the Gallop, one of Christie’s best film adaptation, directed by the keen-eyed George Pollock, with Margaret Rutherford donning her detective cap as the iconic Miss Marple.

Hold your horses, because this isn’t your ordinary murder mystery—it’s a thrilling equine extravaganza of whodunit. Picture suspects racing around like lightning-fast thoroughbreds at the Grand National. With an inheritance at stake, a mysterious death, and the world of horses as a backdrop, Marple has her work cut out for her. This film is the Grand Derby entry for anyone looking for a traditional mystery with British flair and horseplay.

5. Witness for the Prosecution (1957)

(United Artists)

The legendary Billy Wilder’s film Witness for the Prosecution attests to Agatha Christie’s skill in writing courtroom dramas. It’s not just about separating the guilty from the innocent when you enter the halls of justice with this film; it’s a thrilling dance through layers of deception, alibis, and oh-so-twisted revelations.

This courtroom becomes more compelling than the grandest of theaters, with the powerful Charles Laughton playing the sharp-witted lawyer Sir Wilfrid Robarts and the enigmatic Marlene Dietrich stealing scenes. Consider this your summons to cinematic jury duty if you enjoy sharp dialogue, unexpected twists, and those wonderful “aha” moments that only Christie can skillfully conjure.

4. Endless Night (1972)

(EMI Films)

Endless Night is less of a classic mystery and more of a psychological thriller. Directed by Sidney Gilliat, this film isn’t just about uncovering the culprit; it explores the abyss of human emotion. Hywel Bennett and Hayley Mills bring to the fore a young couple’s dream of building the perfect house, but as we all know, perfect façades often conceal the most imperfect secrets.

And with a title like Endless Night, you can bet your best pair of sleuthing gloves that darkness looms. The beautiful score by Bernard Herrmann only amplifies the haunting ambiance. Think again if you’re expecting Miss Marple or Hercule Poirot to pop out from behind a curtain. This one’s a unique beast in the Christie menagerie. For those looking to drift away from the typical murder mysteries into the darker recesses of the human psyche, this film is the night train you should catch.

3. And Then There Were None (1945)

(20th Century Studios)

Picture this: a remote island, a mysterious host, and ten strangers with guilty pasts. What could possibly go wrong? Under the direction of the one and only René Clair, this cinematic rendition of Agatha Christie’s epic masterpiece is a thrilling rollercoaster ride garnished with an undertone of 1940s allure.

Think of it as a dinner party where guests drop dead instead of dropping hints about leaving. With every ticking second, the tension ramps up, and the dwindling number of guests makes you question everyone, including your own hunches. The film’s ensemble cast, led by Barry Fitzgerald and Walter Huston, delivers performances sharper than the knife on the dinner table.

2. Death on the Nile (1978)

(EMI Distributors)

Helmed by John Guillermin, this trip into Agatha Christie’s ingenious plotting is as intoxicating as the ancient Egyptian kohl. In Death on the Nile, starring our favorite mustachioed Hercule Poirot, again played by Peter Ustinov, the Nile’s tranquil waters are ruffled by nefarious deeds and opulent motives.

Featuring the iconic Bette Davis, Mia Farrow, and David Niven, this cinematic adventure is less of a boat ride and more of a graceful glide through Hollywood’s hallowed halls of fame. And as for our beloved detective, casually sipping tea and marveling at the majestic pyramids, all while unraveling a murder mystery, is just another day in his thrilling life.

1. Murder on the Orient Express (1974)

(Anglo-EMI Film Distributors)

Murder on the Orient Express takes us on a luxurious train journey through the snowy heart of Europe, where every passenger is dripping in luxury, intrigue, and a secret or two. This adaptation of Agatha Christie’s iconic mystery, directed by Sidney Lumet, epitomizes cinematic grandeur. All seems well until, of course, there’s a murder. Enter Hercule Poirot, with his dapper suit and iconic mustache, both twisted to perfection by the incomparable Albert Finney.

As the world’s greatest detective gets to work, the audience is treated to a parade of Hollywood legends, from Ingrid Bergman to Sean Connery, each playing a character as enigmatic as the winding tracks the train is set upon. Lumet crafts an atmospheric tale where suspense hangs thicker than the steam from the locomotive.

(featured image: Vertical Entertainment)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]