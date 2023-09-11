‘A Haunting in Venice’ Puts a Supernatural Spin on Agatha Christie’s Thrilling Novel

We’re always excited to unravel the mystery in a new Agatha Christie adaptation, and the most recent one, A Haunting in Venice, has certainly generated buzz. The cinematic adaptation of Christie’s thrilling novel Hallowe’en Party is all set to make its grand debut in theaters on September 15, 2023.

Oscar-winner Kenneth Branagh returns to the silver screen as the legendary detective Hercule Poirot in this thrilling sequel to the 2022 hit Death on the Nile. Branagh once again takes the helm as director and assembles a star-studded cast featuring the likes of Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, and the incomparable Michelle Yeoh.

A departure from tradition

Breaking free from the constraints of conventional murder mysteries, A Haunting in Venice sprinkles a dash of eerie and paranormal happenings into the Agatha Christie franchise to enchant a broader range of viewers. With the inclusion of ethereal apparitions, séances, and an enigmatic damsel, this cinematic masterpiece guarantees a delightful deviation that distinguishes itself from its predecessors.

Prepare to be spooked as A Haunting in Venice takes you on a chilling journey through the eerie canals of post-World War II Venice, all under the ominous moonlight of All Hallows’ Eve. Adapted by Michael Green (who also penned the first two Branagh Poirot films), A Haunting in Venice follows legendary detective Hercule Poirot as he unravels terrifying secrets lurking in the shadows. Having bid farewell to the hustle and bustle of detective life, Poirot finds himself in a self-imposed exile, basking in the glitz and glamour of the world’s most dazzling city. However, much to his annoyance, he is coerced into attending a séance at a dilapidated palazzo, where ghosts and ghouls seem to have taken up residence.

The palazzo, once a humble orphanage, now finds itself under the ownership of Rowena Drake, an illustrious opera singer. Rowena seeks the assistance of a gifted medium to establish a connection with her daughter, who took her own life by jumping into the canal after being dumped by her fiancé. As it turns out, the palazzo may be haunted by the spirits of children confined there and left to die hundreds of years ago.

When one of the séance guests is murdered, the fearless detective is thrust into a dangerous world of mysterious shadows. The trailer hints at the film’s supernatural nature, igniting a firestorm of interest in the subject, with moviegoers wanting to know if A Haunting in Venice is a horror movie.

A blend of supernatural horror, thriller, and mystery

In A Haunting in Venice, a murder mystery and a haunted house horror story come together seamlessly. Branagh’s latest Poirot film could easily be categorized as either supernatural horror or mystery thriller. Genre fans will enjoy this mashup, and its compelling plot will have you on the edge of your seat.

Kenneth Branagh’s previous Agatha Christie adaptations, Murder on the Orient Express and Death on the Nile, are critically acclaimed (despite both having somewhat cursed casts) and hit all the right notes in faithfully bringing the mystery novels to life. A Haunting in Venice is primed to achieve the same.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

