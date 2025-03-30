‘Berlin’ season 2 release window, cast, plot, and more

Spin-offs and prequels based on specific characters don’t always work out, but the Spanish-language show Berlin does have something special going for it.

The Money Heist prequel follows the character Berlin (real name in the show: Andres de Fonollosa, played by Pedro Alonso) as he attempts a jewelry heist. Confusingly, it is primarily set in Paris, and while it maintains much of the tension that made Money Heist so watchable, it really delves into Berlin’s motivations and emotions in a way that we haven’t seen in the main show.

If you gobbled up Berlin season 1 and are eagerly awaiting season 2, read on to find out everything there is to know about Berlin, including the season 2 release window, a possible cast list, what the plot might be, and more!

What happened in Berlin season 1?

In season 1 of Berlin, we are reintroduced to Andres while he’s engaged in some familiar behavior. The slick career criminal is planning out a $44 million jewel heist while aiming to frame the person who was supposed to be providing security for the loot. Charismatic as ever, Andres pulls together a crack team of criminals to help him along: Keila (Michele Jenner), Bruce (Joel Sanchez), Roi (Julio Pena Fernandez), Cameron (Begona Vargas), and Damian (Tristan Ulloa).

However, things get dicey throughout the eight-episode season as Berlin finds himself falling for the security provider’s wife, Camille, who proves to be as ruthless as the criminal, shaking him down for a share of the profits.

In the end, the team pulls off the heist, with Keila and Bruce just about getting past the police via some nifty disguises. The season ends with Berlin and Damien in Spain and Camille on the warpath.

What will the plot of Berlin season 2 be?

While we don’t know the exact plot details for Berlin season 2, we do know that the action moves to Spain, with filming taking place in Madrid, Seville, San Sebastián, and other Iberian locations. The season will undoubtedly deal with the fallout of the original heist, and how it affected the interpersonal relationships of all the characters. It’s been confirmed that a new heist will take place in Seville.

What is the release window for Berlin season 2?

As reported by Netflix, filming for season 2 of Berlin kicked off in January 2025. We’re likely to see the second installment of this prequel drop at some point in 2026, with a more narrow release window being confirmed later this year when the show goes into post-production.

Who will be cast in Berlin season 2?

The entire main cast is set to return for Berlin season 2. That means Pedro Alonso will be back as the titular character, Julio Pena Fernandez will reprise the role of locksmith Roi, Begona Vargas returns as the explosive Cameron, Michelle Jenner will once again be electrical and cybersecurity wizz Keila, Tristian Ulloa will play the role of engineer, chemist, and Berlin’s confidant Damian, and Joel Sanchez will return as weapons man Bruce.

Other names slated for the call sheet are Imma Cuesta as Candela, a fiery Spanish woman, Jose Luis Garcia-Perez as the party-loving Duke of Malaga, and Marta Nieto as his long-suffering wife, Gonoveva Dante.

