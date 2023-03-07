Bella Ramsey Warns Us ‘The Last of Us’ Finale Will “Divide People”

Bella Ramsey has a lot to say about The Last of Us, and we love hearing it. The actor’s latest proclamation, however, might be the understatement of the year.

The ending of the The Last of Us is perhaps one of the most divisive and morally ambiguous finales to a video game ever made. It was ethically complicated. If you don’t know the ending, I’m not going to spoil it for you. Do they save the world? Does Ellie die? Do fungus and human live together in harmony? I dunno. I mean, I do know. But I’m gonna feign ignorance for the good of humanity here—or at least all of humanity currently watching HBO’s The Last of Us (which might be all of humanity anyway).

What did Bella Ramsey say about The Last of Us this time?

In an interview with Vogue, the young star (who uses she/her and they/them pronouns interchangeably) said that the upcoming season finale of the show is really gonna ruffle some feathers. A whole flock, even. In Ramsey’s words, the season finale is going to “divide people massively.” She is certainly right. For those of you who have finished the game, I’m just gonna leave this Twitter meme about the ending right here.

However, Ramsey also warned us that the penultimate episode was going to be a doozy as well. She claimed that the episode, which aired on March 5, was “brutally violent,” and she was right. Nevertheless, Ramsey said that she enjoys filming the sick and twisted scenes the most, saying that her favorite scenes to shoot are the ones that “break” her.

As for what is going to happen in the final episode, I can only guess that Joel is (spoiler alert) going to make it to the hospital a little before we expected. It may also offer more resolution than the ending of the first game, and may expand a little more on the fate of the pair after the events in Salt Lake City. But who’s to say? They threw us a curveball with episode 3. They could be winding up for another.

(featured image: HBO)

