This ‘Beef’ Season 2 Casting Rumor Is Extra Beefy

Over the weekend, Beef continued its awards-season streak at the Independent Spirit Awards, where Lee Sung Jin’s dark comedy took home the trophy for Best New Scripted Series. This time next year, Beef season 2 could be on a hot streak of its own—especially if this casting rumor proves true.

Ali Wong also nabbed an Independent Spirit Award on Sunday for her performance in Beef season 1, which centers on the complex relationship between Amy (Wong) and Danny (Steven Yeun), strangers who meet and become mutually obsessed with each other following a road rage incident.

According to Deadline, Lee Sung Jin has quite the ensemble in mind for season 2 of his acclaimed Netflix series, which will reportedly follow two couples who become embroiled in a feud. Jin is said to be eyeing Jake Gyllenhaal and Anne Hathaway to play one couple, and Charles Melton and Cailee Spaeny for the other. That is a seriously beefy cast. It’s, like, four beefs. A Wendy’s Baconator of actors, if you will. And it sounds relatively plausible: Melton and Spaeny are fellow awards season faves for their roles in May December and Priscilla, respectively; and Jake Gyllenhaal and Anne Hathaway previously co-starred in the 2010 film Love & Other Drugs.

Beef has been cleaning up on the awards circuit, earning a Primetime Emmy, a Golden Globe, an Independent Spirit Award, and a Critics’ Choice Award. Co-stars Ali Wong and Steven Yeun have also nabbed multiple trophies for their performances in the series. In an interview last April with Rolling Stone, Jin said he had a three-season plan in mind for Beef, which would continue Amy and Danny’s story. Based on the latest from Deadline, it sounds like Beef is becoming more of an anthology-style series with new characters and feuds each season.

Netflix has yet to make a formal announcement regarding Beef season 2.

(featured image: Netflix / A24 / MGM / Neon)

