Bedbugs Are Taking Over Paris!

By Oct 3rd, 2023, 3:25 pm
A sign for the Paris Métro covered in tiny bedbugs

There are too many, and the pesticide can’t kill them all. The bedbug infestation in Paris has gotten so bad, that Parisians are refusing to sit down while riding The Métro. But it’s not just The Métro that was hit—airport flights, cinemas, and even homes have been invaded by bedbugs. Paris’ Deputy Mayor, Emmanuel Grégoire, said, “Nobody is safe.”

Bed bugs have been seen crawling all over public spaces in Paris as France battles an ‘invasion’ of the insects. Paris’ transport minister, Clément Beaune, said he would convene public transport operators next week “to inform them about countermeasures and how to do more for the protection of travellers”. #paris #bedbugs #france #paris2024 #olympics #bedbugsparis #bedbugsuk #bedbuginfestation

Paris Fashion Week 2023 continues while Paris is experiencing a bedbug insurrection, and it incited fear from people outside of France. Some have of course memed the situation in true internet coping fashion and proceeded to warn their favorite celebrities to leave Paris because of the infestation. Many others took to Twitter to express that Paris Fashion Week might spread to other countries, with some sharing their experiences with bedbugs. The bites are painful and itchy, and they also cause inflammation and rashes. They’ve also started sharing tips on how to manage bedbugs. Although these bugs are a literal pain, they are not known to spread disease.

It’s also reported that the bedbug infestation isn’t only exclusive to Paris, but it is happening in other regions of France. This resurgence is reportedly caused by bedbugs becoming resistant to pesticides and an increase in travel. The government of France has been urged to fight the war against bed bugs. Transport Minister Clément Beaune is preparing a counterattack against the bugs and plans to meet with public transport operators in the following week.

