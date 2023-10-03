Bedbugs Are Taking Over Paris!

There are too many, and the pesticide can’t kill them all. The bedbug infestation in Paris has gotten so bad, that Parisians are refusing to sit down while riding The Métro. But it’s not just The Métro that was hit—airport flights, cinemas, and even homes have been invaded by bedbugs. Paris’ Deputy Mayor, Emmanuel Grégoire, said, “Nobody is safe.”

Paris Fashion Week 2023 continues while Paris is experiencing a bedbug insurrection, and it incited fear from people outside of France. Some have of course memed the situation in true internet coping fashion and proceeded to warn their favorite celebrities to leave Paris because of the infestation. Many others took to Twitter to express that Paris Fashion Week might spread to other countries, with some sharing their experiences with bedbugs. The bites are painful and itchy, and they also cause inflammation and rashes. They’ve also started sharing tips on how to manage bedbugs. Although these bugs are a literal pain, they are not known to spread disease.

Bedbugs broke me. They stole 8 months of my life. I couldn’t sleep because I was so paranoid about being bitten. The bites would itch for weeks, and even after they healed I had phantom itching. ??? — Hev (@issahev) October 2, 2023

It’s also reported that the bedbug infestation isn’t only exclusive to Paris, but it is happening in other regions of France. This resurgence is reportedly caused by bedbugs becoming resistant to pesticides and an increase in travel. The government of France has been urged to fight the war against bed bugs. Transport Minister Clément Beaune is preparing a counterattack against the bugs and plans to meet with public transport operators in the following week.

(featured image: Kurt Sunkel via Unsplash/TMS Edit)

