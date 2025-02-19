Barenaked Ladies fans beg alternative rock band for new music after they drop surprise 2025 tour announcement

Barenaked Ladies are heading out on tour! The “It’s All Been Done” singers dropped a bomb on their Instagram account, announcing their upcoming Last Summer On Earth Tour that is set to kick off later this summer. They will be accompanied by Guster, Sugar Ray, and Fastball.

“This is going to be a fantastic last summer on earth,” said Ed Robertson of Barenaked Ladies in a statement. “A great night, chock-full of hits! We’ve got our old pals Guster out with us once again, the amazing Sugar Ray joining mid-summer, and our good friends Fastball on the whole tour. If we’re not coming to a city near you, then you should be coming to a city near us!”

With the hype of the new tour, it left some fans to question whether new music was coming or not. “Heck yeah! Any new music on the horizon?” One fan asked in the comments of the post. The last album the band dropped was their “In Flight” album that released on September 15, 2023. It has yet to be confirmed if they plan to drop a new album this year ahead of the tour in June. Only time will tell!

Barenaked Ladies: Last Summer On Earth Tour 2025 Tickets

Fans can purchase tickets to Barenaked Ladies: Last Summer On Earth Tour now on StubHub. Ticket prices vary depending on which show you attend and where you sit in the venue. As of right now, the cheapest tickets for opening night on June 6 in North Charleston, South Carolina, are being sold for $44 in Section 210. If you’d like to get a closer look at the stage, floor seats are selling for upwards of $104. Click the link below for a full list of dates and links to buy tickets.

Buy Now: Cheapest tickets to see Barenaked Ladies on tour on StubHub.

Barenaked Ladies: Last Summer On Earth Tour 2025 Schedule

The Barenaked Ladies are kicking off their Last Summer On Earth Tour in North Charleston, South Carolina, where they will be playing the North Charleston Coliseum on June 6. The band will make their way to several other cities throughout the summer, ending in Clarkston, Michigan, on August 2. See the full schedule below.

