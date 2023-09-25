‘Barbie’: The IMAX Experience: Is It Worth It?

Barbie has had her time in theaters for the last ten weekends, but she also hasn’t had the chance to make the jump to IMAX. With Oppenheimer dominating IMAX, Barbie has had to wait for her time, and now she has finally made it to IMAX screens for a special experience for fans of the Greta Gerwig film. But after all this time (and with the digital release of the film already out), you might be wondering if it’s worth it to head back to the cinemas to see Barbie once more.

While I will always find a reason to go to the movie theater, seeing Barbie in theaters is fun because it’s bright and colorful, and I do wish there were rowdy screenings around (just for the singing that would happen). For the IMAX screening, I did think that the bonus features were going to be in the movie, and to my surprise I was just watching the movie I’d already seen five times before for the sixth time. I wasn’t disappointed; I just was waiting for the credits to end for the bonus content.

The IMAX experience has given Barbie a little boost, continuing to break box office records with her staying power. At nearly $1.5 billion dollars, she continues to climb with each new weekend, and it is exciting to see how far she’ll go.

So if you’re wondering if you should head back out to see Barbie, know that it is the same movie, with a special treat after the credits have rolled. And honestly? That’s kind of worth the wait just to see how much fun they clearly had making it. Well, that and seeing “I’m Just Ken” in all his IMAX glory.

I’m Just Ken on as big as screen as possible? Don’t mind if I do.

Part of the allure of Barbie in theaters is how bright and vibrant the film is. Gerwig brought Barbieland to life in all her bright pink glory that appeals to the Barbie-loving kid in us all. The Dreamhouses in the film are just as they were back when I was a kid, and seeing them in IMAX showed me the details that went into bringing this world to life. The IMAX experience also features bonus footage at the end of the movie that includes Ryan Gosling screaming that this “milkshake” brought her to his yard, and also singing “Boys just wanna have fun” while Kingsley Ben-Adir hop-dances next to him.

It’s a fun way to go back and see Barbie again given that she didn’t have her IMAX time before. Seeing how vivid the movie is on an IMAX screen is impressive and shows how brilliant a director Gerwig is, and it’s just overall worth the experience as a whole, even if there wasn’t any new footage in the movie. The extra stuff at the end of the film is hilarious and great for fans to wait for because who doesn’t want to laugh as Ryan Gosling struggles to scream “KEN?!” at Margot Robbie?

