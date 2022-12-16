The First ‘Barbie’ Teaser Is Here—This Is Not a Drill, People!

The long wait is over. We have finally been gifted with a look at Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, and by god am I a better person for it. The movie stars Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken, along with Issa Rae as Barbie and Simu Liu as Ken, and … there are a lot of Barbie and Ken combinations in this movie, as well as lots of other exciting characters from the Barbie universe. The cast is amazing, the movie looks wild, and now that we know a little more about it, we can’t wait!

The Barbie trailer is here!

The teaser trailer was attached to opening night showings of Avatar: The Way of Water and fans instantly posted grainy pictures online to share their excitement for it. But this morning we were gifted with the first official teaser trailer, and I truly am a Barbie girl living in a Barbie world.

The teaser starts off by telling us that, since the dawn of the little girl, dolls have existed. The once-loved baby doll was destroyed by the beginning of Barbie and the cultural phenomenon that followed. And watching young girls throw baby dolls and break them for their love of Barbie is … well, it’s pretty awesome.

It’s quick, but we briefly see Rae, Liu, and Gosling, along with Ncuti Gatwa and Kingsley Ben-Adir—the teaser does focus more on Robbie’s Barbie. It’s a beautiful peek into the very pink and vibrant world we’ve come to associate with the character, while giving us just a tease of what Gerwig and co-writer Noah Baumbach have in store for us.

To be completely transparent, as a small child with glasses who loved my Barbies very much, I felt instantly seen by this movie. I have loved Barbie as a thing my entire life (or at least as far as I can remember). I would get a Barbie ornament from Hallmark every year and to this day, my mother puts up my Barbie tree when I come home for the holidays. She threatened to let my niece have it, and I—an adult woman—threw a fit because it is mine, so … obviously this is a movie made for me, and I cannot wait.

Twitter has been waiting

From the start of production on this movie, social media has been obsessed with the idea of it—just constantly eager to see Barbie and waiting for the day when Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer are released in theaters at the same time, on July 21, 2023. Everyone is screaming about the teaser trailer and the brief look at Robbie as Barbie and beyond:

This was always one of my favorite ✨iconic✨ #Barbie looks and Margot looks soooo good in it. pic.twitter.com/7duUd5p6IX — Maggie Lovitt (@maggieofthetown) December 16, 2022

Do I wish we got more of Gosling, Gatwa, Liu, and Ben-Adir? Yes. I wish I also got to see Scott Evans in the teaser, but for now, we at least have whatever this work-out scene is:

This is all I will be thinking about for the forseeable future. #Barbie pic.twitter.com/qH1x84vDCl — Hanna Ines Flint (@HannaFlint) December 16, 2022

All this to say that one thing is clear: We’re obsessed.

I’ve only seen this one frame and yet the #Barbie trailer has now become my entire personality pic.twitter.com/49b7uG2f3K — Sleighvid Opie ?? (@DavidOpie) December 15, 2022

And finally, a little girl with glasses ready to devote her life to the Barbie cause is born.

Anyway, Barbie has also become my entire personality now, and I can’t wait to see what Greta Gerwig has in store for me. Probably my own demise, and I’ll accept it willingly.

Okay — I saw the Barbie trailer pic.twitter.com/FrZysIXzwG — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) December 16, 2022

(featured image: Warner Bros.)

