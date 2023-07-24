Ken Fight! Every Song On The ‘Barbie’ Movie Soundtrack Ranked Worst to Best

How do you cope with the emotional highs and lows (in a good way) of seeing Barbie? Listening to the Barbie soundtrack on the way home, of course. Not everything has to be a competition, but I’ve ranked all the songs on Barbie: The Album for you. It’s not easy, because the soundtrack is star-studded. We’ve got Lizzo, Nicki Minaj, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa and Charlie XCX. We’ve got Sam Smith. Have I mentioned Ryan Gosling himself? Barbenheimer? What about Barb ‘n HAIM? It’s too many good artists to choose from!

Big shout out to the Indigo Girls’ “Closer I Am To Fine,” and Matchbox Twenty song “Push” that are featured in the movie Barbie but sadly aren’t on the soundtrack. You’ll also hear classic bops like “Spice Up Your Life” and “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” at choice moments in the movie. Barbie is bursting with good music, I’m so serious.

So here is every song on the Barbie soundtrack ranked from worst to best. I’m basing my ranking on not only how much I liked the song, but how well the song worked in the movie. This is a strong soundtrack! “Worst” in no way means bad, and even the low-ranked songs are new discoveries that I can’t wait to listen to again. Also, there may be some light spoilers for the film ahead.

17. “Forever & Again” by The Kid Laroi

Sorry to this song. If it’s in the movie, it didn’t make an impression on me. I’m kinda step-touching in my seat listening to it now, though!

16. “Silver Platter’ by Khalid

This slow dance-y song does play during a funny scene in the movie (if you’ve seen the trailer, it’s when Ken asks Barbie if he can spend the night) but it’s ultimately not one I see myself seeking out to listen to.

15. “butterflies” by Gayle

I was gonna call this one a hidden gem on the Barbie album, but that’s on me. Of course I remember “ABCDEFU,” but I didn’t know who sings it! I was also not one of the fortunate ones at The Eras Tour this year when she opened for Taylor Swift. My bad! This song also represents Weird Barbie, who we love.

14. “Home” by Haim

I just like other HAIM songs better than this. It’s still good!

13. “WATITI” by Karol G featuring Aldo Ranks

This one starts so strong and then I kind of got bored. Hopefully that’s the meanest thing I have to say!

12. ‘Angel’ by PinkPantheress

It’s the fiddle for me! There’s something so epic and adventurous about this song. It’s not my favorite, but it’s another kind of hidden gem.

11. “Hey Blondie” by Dominic Fike

This song is very Leah-core. Others might put it lower on their list. But Dominic Fike’s sound reminds me of bonfires and driving to school in the mid 00s. So I’m bumping it up for that vibe alone.

10. “Barbie Dreams” by Fifty Fifty featuring Kaliii

This K-pop collab evokes the kind of world Barbie wants to live in. The one she thinks she lives in. A world where your waking life is as pink and perfect as your dreams. That would be nice, right?

9. “Choose Your Fighter” by Ava Max

Ava Max sampled Aqua back with “Not Your Barbie Girl,” and evokes the vibe again with this all-new song for the Barbie soundtrack. Don’t you feel so amped listening to this one?

8. “Man I Am” by Sam Smith

Kind of obsessed with Sam Smith writing an ironic “no homo” dance anthem for the Kens.

7. “Journey To The Real World” by Tame Impala

I just feel like this song would be a good addition to any workout and/or commute playlists. It’s rushing and whimsical and gets you in the right mood, or just the right mindset, for the real world.

6. “Barbie World” Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice (with Aqua)

We were all waiting for “Barbie Girl” by Aqua to show up in the movie, and it did … as a sample. That’s plenty of attention for you, 90s-song-we loved-despite-the-kind-of-gross-lyrics! Now back to Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice.

5. “Speed Drive” by Charli XCX

Who knew this movie was going to have a friggin’ car chase scene?! I loved it! I’m so proud of indie darlings Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach for pulling it off. This song captures the frantic energy of the chase, and then has the audacity to be a bop by itself as well.

4. “Dance The Night” by Dua Lipa

Of course, Barbie’s going to have the perfect song for her perfect dance party. So what if she’s having some intrusive thoughts about death? No biggie! Keep dancing!

3. “Pink” by Lizzo

I wish more of this song’s lyrics were on the soundtrack, TBH. There’s a reprise that made me laugh so hard. Still, this version is silly and catchy and perfectly captures the tone of the movie. Plus, if anyone knows how to make an ordinary woman feel like Barbie, it’s Lizzo.

2. “I’m Just Ken” by Ryan Gosling





This is Barbie’s land and Barbie’s movie, but we gotta give it up for Ryan Gosling’s performance as Ken. I’m not surprised that he’s this good, but he exceeded my expectations anyway. He’s so funny, and the movie’s Kenergy kind of culminates in this hilarious ballad.

1. “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish

This is the best song in the film—and not because I’m morally opposed to giving the #1 spot to Ken, though I kind of am! The lyrics are poignant. The scene where it plays in is so emotional. Even the music video is kind of perfect.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

