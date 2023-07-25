‘Barbie’ Fans Were 100% Right About This Crucial Object

***SPOILER ALERT: This post discusses the plot and the ending of Barbie.***

In one pivotal Barbie scene, which was originally released as a promo clip, Weird Barbie (Kate McKinnon) kicks off Stereotypical Barbie’s (Margot Robbie) quest to explore the real world by offering her a Matrix-style choice between a pink high heel and a brown Birkenstock sandal. Later, when Barbie is driving to the real world, she sings along to “Closer to Fine” by the Indigo Girls. Barbie fans on social media were quick to catch the queer undertones of the scene, recognizing both the Birkenstock and the Indigo Girls as queer icons.

You could argue, if you were really desperate, that Birkenstocks are just more comfortable than high heels, and that the lyrics of “Closer to Fine” simply reflect Barbie’s own journey of knowledge and self-discovery. You could do that if you had some time to waste. But I mean, come on. It’s right there.

Having seen the movie, I’m calling it: fans were 100% right about that scene. The way I see it, Barbie is queer.

Barbie is an asexual lesbian icon

At the end of the movie, Barbie has zero interest in a romantic relationship with Ken (Ryan Gosling). It’s not just because neither of them has any genitals—Ken is clearly into Barbie, and she just doesn’t feel the same way. Not just about him, but about any Ken.

That ending is such a lovely cap to the themes that the movie develops. Despite what many men would love us to believe, Barbie doesn’t exist in relation to the men around her. She didn’t start out as a rib on Ken’s side. Barbie came first, she’s her own fully realized person, and she doesn’t need to be in a heterosexual relationship to find meaning in her life. Even now, in 2023, that’s a pretty revolutionary thought.

Then there’s her wardrobe at the end of the movie. When she shows up for her first-ever gynecological appointment, she’s sporting a pair of pink Birkenstocks.

First off, what a beautiful way to show how she’s able to blend both of the choices Weird Barbie gives her. She’s able to explore the world as a human, understand herself, and still stay true to her roots. Then there’s the fact that she says, earlier in the movie, that she would never wear heels if her feet weren’t naturally shaped into tiptoes. It looks like Barbie may have worn her last stiletto.

Secondly, if you picked up on some queer vibes at the end of the movie, you weren’t alone.

this barbie is an asexual lesbian pic.twitter.com/napuyR5gzx — sapphics like (@sapphicslike) July 22, 2023

Does this mean that Barbie is literally, canonically queer now? Does it mean she and Gloria (America Ferrera) are going to start dating? Not necessarily (but don’t tell the shippers that). But it’s not at all a stretch to read her that way, which is part of what makes the movie so rich and layered.

Finally, let’s give some love to Weird Barbie herself, who transforms from an abused doll to a radical lesbian guerrilla fighter when Barbieland gets taken over by Kens.

just realized when patriarchy came to barbieland weird barbie got transformed into a radical guerilla fighter lesbian feminist bc that’s how women who don’t bow to the patriarchy are viewed by men? pic.twitter.com/eUdSYbQQL0 — dr. lesbian (@hagcinema) July 22, 2023

If you put “Fall in love with queer Barbie” on my 2023 Bingo card, I would have laughed. Now I’m so glad I have this movie in my life.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

(featured image: Warner Bros.)

