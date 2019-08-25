Things We Saw Today: Barack Obama’s Summer Playlist Is a Bunch of Fun
With summer winding down, here’s a sampling of what Michelle and I have been listening to — some new, some old, some fast, some slow. Hope you enjoy. pic.twitter.com/BS5ri1lvxz
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 24, 2019
Yesterday, President Barack Obama posted a playlist of what he and First Lady Michelle Obama are currently listening to as they enjoy not watching any of the Presidential debates. The playlist includes “Old Town Road (Remix),” “Boo’d Up,” and “Juice.” The songs are not all current hits, one of the tracks is a Rolling Stones’ track, but it is a very sweet mix-take to the country touching on multiple genres and decades of music. But of course, some people had to be haters because stan culture has invaded politics and it is equally as exhausting as internet celebrity stan culture.
It is funny that someone tweeted “struggling to remain relevant” as if he wasn’t the previous president of the United States with immense pop culture popularity, but was some aged pop star with a one-hit-wonder in the 80s.
Still, what has been your summer playlist? Lemme know down below, I’m always looking for new music outside of my bubble.
(via Twitter, image: Screengrab)
- We are gonna be meeting Elisa and Ana’s mom in Frozen 2
JUST ANNOUNCED: @evanrachelwood joins the #Frozen2 cast as Anna and Elsa’s mother! #D23Expo
— Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) August 24, 2019
- 13 Reasons Why Star Justin Prentice talked about his character’s journey with TV Guide. (via TV Guide)
-
Happy Anniversary, Rickie Vasquez! Today, marks 25 years since you changed my life. Thank you for teaching me to always lead with my heart and that, in the end, it’s your friends and the love in your life that matter. I hope I raised you well and helped prove that It Gets Better! pic.twitter.com/1BTWIPfeLy
— Wilson Cruz (@wcruz73) August 25, 2019
- Lara Spencer is backtracking negative comments she made about Prince George taking ballet lessons. (via THR)
-
“Sometimes someone says something really small and it just fits into this empty place in your heart.” 25 years ago today, #MySoCalledLife – starring Claire Danes and @JaredLeto – debuted. Relive some of the show’s greatest moments: pic.twitter.com/0KLOBRvKlq
— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) August 25, 2019
Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!
—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—