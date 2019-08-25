Things We Saw Today: Barack Obama’s Summer Playlist Is a Bunch of Fun

With summer winding down, here’s a sampling of what Michelle and I have been listening to — some new, some old, some fast, some slow. Hope you enjoy. pic.twitter.com/BS5ri1lvxz — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 24, 2019

Yesterday, President Barack Obama posted a playlist of what he and First Lady Michelle Obama are currently listening to as they enjoy not watching any of the Presidential debates. The playlist includes “Old Town Road (Remix),” “Boo’d Up,” and “Juice.” The songs are not all current hits, one of the tracks is a Rolling Stones’ track, but it is a very sweet mix-take to the country touching on multiple genres and decades of music. But of course, some people had to be haters because stan culture has invaded politics and it is equally as exhausting as internet celebrity stan culture.

It is funny that someone tweeted “struggling to remain relevant” as if he wasn’t the previous president of the United States with immense pop culture popularity, but was some aged pop star with a one-hit-wonder in the 80s.

Still, what has been your summer playlist? Lemme know down below, I’m always looking for new music outside of my bubble.

(image: Screengrab)

