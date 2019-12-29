comScore

Things We Saw Today: Barack Obama Shares His Favorite Movies of 2019

Still no love for Dark Phoenix I guess.

By Chelsea SteinerDec 29th, 2019, 5:57 pm

barack obama

Former president Barack Obama took to Twitter today to share his picks for the best films of 2019. Obama had previously shared his favorite books of the year, but it was his movie and TV picks that got Film Twitter all riled up. Let’s take a look:

There are plenty of respectable picks on the list, including TMS faves like Booksmart, Little Women, Watchmen, and Fleabag season 2. Many took to social media to comment on the president’s picks, with delightful results, like Booksmart director Olivia Wilde’s response:

And of course, folks have opinions:

Did your faves make Obama’s list?

(via Twitter, image: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

  • RIP Twitch streamer and professional League Of Legends player Maria “Remilia” Creveling, who passed away at just 24. (via Kotaku)
  • See if your picks made it into this list of the best film scenes of 2019. (via AVClub)
  • Aladdin proposed to Jasmine during a Leicester, England stage performance of the musical:

  • Olympic gymnast and certified badass Simone Biles is named Female Athlete of the Year. (via AP)
  • What is life like as a non-Star Wars fan? (via Nerdist)
  • Happy Sunday to everyone, but most of all to Sporty Jesus:

What are you up to today, Mary Suevians?

