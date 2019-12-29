Things We Saw Today: Barack Obama Shares His Favorite Movies of 2019

Former president Barack Obama took to Twitter today to share his picks for the best films of 2019. Obama had previously shared his favorite books of the year, but it was his movie and TV picks that got Film Twitter all riled up. Let’s take a look:

Next up are my favorite movies and TV shows of 2019. Of course, there’s also American Factory, a film from our own production company, Higher Ground, that was recently shortlisted for an Oscar. Here’s the full list: pic.twitter.com/PEcgwotcxm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 29, 2019

There are plenty of respectable picks on the list, including TMS faves like Booksmart, Little Women, Watchmen, and Fleabag season 2. Many took to social media to comment on the president’s picks, with delightful results, like Booksmart director Olivia Wilde’s response:

And of course, folks have opinions:

Probably hasn't had time to watch Cats yet. https://t.co/W3hu6hy6z6 — Nicola Brady (@Nicola_Brady) December 29, 2019

Little Women is one of Obama's favorite movies and I don't want to hear anymore about how it is a movie "just for women." https://t.co/g4NuyMQ2QU — Rainesford Stauffer (@Rainesford) December 29, 2019

Obama has great taste but Ford v Ferrari shows you can't take the Dad out of the Dad https://t.co/Zy8rNIbDJ8 — Anne Helen Petersen (@annehelen) December 29, 2019

President Barack Obama must have also loved Fleabag: Season 1 when Phoebe Waller-Bridge masturbated to his speech. This is the unexpected content that we needed in 2019. pic.twitter.com/XnMHZji7Lz — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) December 29, 2019

When Barack Obama’s favorite movies of the year list drops…. pic.twitter.com/X4eOKL530W — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) December 28, 2019

Did your faves make Obama’s list?

(image: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

