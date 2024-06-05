Meet BADVILLAIN, The Next Girl Group You’ll Stan

BPM Entertainment’s newest seven-member girl group, Badvillain, just debuted with their Overstep album. Fans of other groups came in droves to support the release of Badvillain’s latest music video.

The group made their debut on June 3, 2024. Although it has only been three days, their “Badvillain” music video already has more than 17 million views. Their hype isn’t unwarranted, since their music video is currently gaining attention and praise for its catchy beat. Badvillain’s “rap line” in particular has been the talk of K-pop Twitter because of their aggressive yet smooth flow.

I can’t make my words sing for me, but even I couldn’t stop humming to “Badvillain.” If you listen to their latest music video, I’m sure you’ll understand.

“Badvillain” plays in my head on loop

The first music video is just a gateway, but keen-eyed K-Pop fans would know that some of the members danced at popular dance studios before their debut. Chloe Young was a choreographer and famously danced at the 1MILLION Dance Studio and YGX, among other known studios. Vin, despite her position as a vocalist, notably danced at the MOVE Dance Studio.

Even members who weren’t full-fledged choreographers went to distinguished performing arts schools and dance schools. If you haven’t watched Badvillain’s dance videos yet, you should. Don’t be surprised to see that they’re already amazing dancers for a freshly debuted group.

Several of the members either passed auditions at other entertainment companies or became trainees prior to joining Badvillain. Kelly, who learned dancing at Def Dance School, passed auditions for three companies. Meanwhile, YunSeo was a former trainee for three big entertainment companies. These girls have been training for a long time, and we’re sure to get more surprises from them as 2024 goes by.

