‘Bad Monkey’s release schedule gives us the time we need to process this mystery

The new Apple TV+ series Bad Monkey takes fans into the detective world of Miami. Starring Vince Vaughn, the new show has a mystery that will keep you tuning in each week.

Andrew Yancy (Vaughn) is investigating a murder and trying to help a young girl prove that her stepmother is responsible for it. It has, in turn, left audiences with a crime to solve themselves. We love getting to see Yancy and Rosa (Natalie Martinez) working together to figure out what is happening all while Yancy is trying to figure out his life.

Yancy’s ex-girlfriend (Michelle Monaghan) got him in trouble at work and he has to slowly work himself back up into the good graces of the department. For now, we’re split between what is happening in Neville’s (Ronald Peet) life and what Yancy is trying to figure out. How will these two storylines converge together? Will we get more answers in episode 3?

A lot is happening on Bad Monkey and it is kind of nice to have the episodes dropping weekly so we have a moment to unpack everything that happened. Otherwise, we’d be figuring out this mystery way too quickly!

Right now, fans just want more. And that’s understandable! We need to see what is going on with both sides of this story and see how Yancy and Neville are going to converge. Luckily, the show is airing weekly on Apple TV+, meaning you won’t have to wait months for the next episode or try to binge-watch the entire show in one sitting.

The third episode of Bad Monkey will premiere on August 21. So you don’t have too long to wait but still, we want to know what happens next!

