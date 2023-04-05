Baby Yoda Watch: Grogu LOVES Being Fancy in ‘The Mandalorian’

Recently, the Grogu chronicles have been a lot of Grogu hanging out in the background while his dad goes off to do big things. That’s not to say we’re not seeing our little guy. He’s still there and pops up to make us laugh. But he’s not as involved in the action as he’s been in previous seasons. Which is sort of the case with season 3, episode 6 “Guns for Hire.”

When Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Bo-Katan (Katee Sackhoff) are venturing into the world of her former clan, they’re trying to find a way to get to their fleet. The problem with that is they head to Plazir-15, where Captain Bombardier (Jack Black) and his love, the Duchess (Lizzo), are putting them through a task before they can head to Axe Woves (Simon Kassianides). And while they’re off on their task, Grogu just gets to have the time of his life.

The episode as a whole was one of the more fun ventures into the world of The Mandalorian and it had a ton of cameos for us to all geek out about. But let’s take a look at what Grogu was up to throughout the entirety of “Guns for Hire” because now … he might have a new title to deal with.

Grogu is along for the ride

(Lucasfilm)

The start of the episode has Din and Bo-Katan on her ship with Grogu and R5. They are heading to see Axe Woves, but their ship is suddenly hijacked by the security system on Plazir-15, forcing them to travel to a different destination on the planet. Annoyed, Bo-Katan lets the system take over her ship and tells Grogu that they’re going for a ride.

Which leads to them into one of those, like, airport subway systems that takes you from gate to gate and that always makes you feel like you’re going to be late for your flight, no matter how early you might be.

(Lucasfilm)

Bo-Katan and Din have to scan in and the system tells them that they need to talk with Bombardier and the Duchess. Even as Bo-Katan tells them they’re too busy to do so, the sentient subway car doesn’t care and starts to move them to their next destination. Which goes so incredibly fast that Grogu’s little ears are just left flapping in the wind.

(Lucasfilm)

They are forced to walk to a table where a party is happening and Grogu is instantly on board with Plazir-15 and whatever their whole deal is. Din, Bo, and Grogu all walk in looking tough and it leads to Din Djarin and Bo-Katan sitting at the table.

(Lucasfilm)

Grogu living the fancy life

As is the case with this show recently, Din goes to meet with someone, they send him on a mission, and Grogu stays behind to try and hang out with them. And this time, Grogu seems to love it. Din and Bo sit at the table talking with Bombardier and the Duchess, learning all about their droids malfunctioning, and meanwhile Grogu is just smiling and having a grand time.

(Lucasfilm)

It leads to the Duchess asking if she can hold the baby. At first, Din tries to lie and act like Grogu doesn’t like people but, as is typically the case with Grogu, he fully ignores Din. Flinging himself out of the seat, he jumps into the arms of the Duchess and barely leaves them for the rest of the episode.

(Lucasfilm)

Really, she’s feeding him, he’s warm, and he’s cuddling her. He really does not care about his dad in the slightest in this situation and isn’t afraid to tell Din that.

(Lucasfilm)

So when Bombardier and the Duchess express their need for Din and Bo-Katan to help them figure out what is going on, it is decided that Grogu is going to hang out with his new best friend, Lizzo. Like, Grogu is often relatable but hanging out with Lizzo and Jack Black for an entire day sounds like a dream.

(Lucasfilm)

Sir Grogu

Din and Bo-Katan have a whole life happening on Plazir-15, and at the same time, Grogu is living it up with the royals. He’s helping the Duchess win her match in some odd space version of croquet and he’s just cuddling up with her the entire time.

(Lucasfilm)

So it is no surprise that when it is time to leave, the Duchess decides that she wants to give Grogu a gift before he goes back to living in his floating egg with his father. The gift, though, is a brand new title that this adult man baby has to carry on his tiny little shoulders. Our favorite nearly 60-year-old green guy is now a knight to you!

The Duchess bestows upon Grogu a knighthood before they leave, and so I guess we have to call him Sir Grogu now?

(Lucasfilm)

But it’s nice that his new title hasn’t gone to his head. He instantly lets his dad pick him up and waves to the Duchess as they walk out of the palace together.

(Lucasfilm)

And then, with his new knighthood, he watches as Bo-Katan fights Axe Woves and wins, and then watches as his dad gives her the Darksaber.

(Lucasfilm)

Grogu is having the time of his life on The Mandalorian and we love to see it.

(featured image: Lucasfilm)

