Baby Yoda Watch: The Mandalorian Season 2, Episode 7, “The Believer”

On this week’s episode of The Mandalorian, we got to see a Din Djarin existing without his son. Struggling to find a way to carry on, it was filled with fun new storylines to think about but let’s see what Grogu himself was doing this episode!

**Spoilers for this week’s episode of The Mandalorian, “The Believer,” lie within.**

Now, if you remember from last week, Grogu was taking on some troopers when Moff Gideon came in. He tried very hard to fight him, but his powers were not strong enough to finish off Moff Gideon himself. But he’s just a 50-year-old baby! He can’t fight off the mean Empire all on his own.

So they hit him with a beam that put the baby to sleep …

And put him in handcuffs hilariously big for his tiny body because somehow, Grogu captured is still the cutest thing I’ve ever seen.

For our purposes, I’m assuming that Grogu is still just chilling like that. We did not get to see him this episode at all, which … upsetting. When I signed up for the Grogu show, it meant I wanted Grogu! But luckily for us, they said “We have no Grogu but we do have this baby face.”

Anyway, so when it came to this week’s episode, “The Believer,” we got a father’s struggle to find his son. Din Djarin’s entire mission was to search for the Child and honestly proved my point that there is NO WAY in Hell he’s ever giving up Grogu. They’re too attached to each other.

But throughout the entire episode, Din showed us the lengths he’ll go to for his kid. He’ll forget the ways of his Mandalorians. He’ll take on an entire Empire fleet if it means that he’s one step closer to getting Grogu back.

And if that wasn’t full Liam Neeson in Taken enough, he also basically threatens Moff Gideon with the “I will find you and I will kill you” speech.

“Moff Gideon. You have something I want. You may think you have some idea of what you are in possession of, but you do not. Soon, he will be back with me. He means more to me than you will ever know,” Din threatened, and again, all he needed to add was a “I will find you and I will kill you,” and we’d have Taken 4: Grogu.

Meanwhile, Grogu just on that ship somewhere like:

Do I sincerely think that Din Djarin is about to go f**k up Moff Gideon’s sh*t? Absolutely. At the beginning of last season, I would have said he probably would have thought about the kid but not went after the Empire for him so completely. But then again, Din did steal Grogu from the Empire to begin with, so who knows what would have happened?

But now, Grogu is his son, and he’s going to do anything to get him back, and I cannot WAIT.

