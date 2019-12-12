Things We Saw Today: Give Me All These Baby Yoda Toys

Hasbro released a look at their collection of toys for The Mandalorian‘s baby Yoda! The problem? We have to wait until May of 2020 to get our hands on them. Do you know how upsetting this is? Still, the look at the new toys has me excited to see what other toys of “the Child” we’re going to get now that the internet can’t stop talking about him.

NEW! The Child (AKA Baby Yoda) merch from @Hasbro. Even comes with a Sorgan frog and a cup for sipping bone broth! But patience you must have: pre-order now, delivery in May 2020. #ThisIsTheWay #TheMandalorian #BabyYoda This is the 7.5 inch “talking” plush for $25: pic.twitter.com/un23Tk8P9I — Clayton Sandell (@Clayton_Sandell) December 12, 2019

While cute and amazing, it also drives home the knowledge that Disney did not, apparently, have any idea of the phenomenon that baby Yoda would become. Sure, they insinuated they had toys coming for the holidays and yet here we are and there are … no baby Yoda toys really available other than some merch that looks … interesting to say the least and a Funko coming our way.

Waiting until May of 2020 for some sweet baby Yoda content in my own home? It’s going to be hard but Hasbro has captured the cuteness of my sweet son so I’m going to have to be patient until I can hold him in my arms.

(image: LucasFilm)

Here are some other stories we saw out there:

Excited about Cats? Here are some musicals that are even weirder (via Syfy)

Viola Davis and Andre Braugher are set to star in a live version of Good Times! (via Vulture)

Payback never looked so promising. 💋 In theaters April 2020. #PromisingYoungWoman pic.twitter.com/iS3xrVriws — Promising Young Woman (@PromisingFilm) December 11, 2019

Get ready! Shazam! 2 gets a release date. (via Variety)

The final trailer for the Witcher is upon us. (via ComicBook)

Anything we missed out there today, Mary Suevians? Let us know in the comments below!

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com