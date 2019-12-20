How Dare You Pit Babu Frik and Baby Yoda Against Each Other?

We live in a terrible world, and now you want to pit Babu Frik against Baby Yoda? Blasphemy, I say! As many flooded the theaters last night to see Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, they all came out with mixed opinions and thoughts that they couldn’t share with the internet because of spoilers, but you know what we could all share together? How much we love Babu Frik.

But then the internet turned into a fickle b*tch and suddenly pitted baby Yoda against Babu Frik, and I must protest! In the world of cute things, why can’t we just have both?

The world is so divided that we see two cute Star Wars characters and want to fight over who is the cutest and shove the other to the side? You should all be ashamed of yourselves! In my mind, Babu Frik is out there in the world fixing droids while baby Yoda sips his tea and watches his tiny new best friend (and maybe boyfriend, we don’t know their lives) work.

Just for context for how this concept came to be, please see a literal conversation I had with our own Kaila Hale-Stern about this:

Rachel Leishman: Okay but can I put in my article that maybe Babu Frik and Baby Yoda are boyfriends? Kaila Hale-Stern: He’s a baby!!! Rachel Leishman: Kaila, he’s 50. And this is like 30 years later. Kaila Hale-Stern: But he’s just a baby! Rachel Leishman: How old do you think Babu Frik is? He’s probably young. Kaila Hale-Stern: Babu Frik is a droidsmith!!! He’s been studying his entire life!

We then promptly broke down over the absurdity of this conversation, but … what if we have peace instead of fighting over who is cuter? Do you all want war that badly that you’ll take even the cute things in this world and destroy them for your own sick enjoyment?

So here are a few tweets only praising them both, because I will not entertain your nonsense of pitting them against each other.

Make a Babu Frik/Baby Yoda Holiday Special, you cowards. — Alex Zalben (@azalben) December 20, 2019

Babu Frik and The Child: A Star Wars Story. #TheRiseOfSkywalker pic.twitter.com/MRjVl74oMF — My Name is Not Vince (@VincibleMan) December 20, 2019

this is baby yoda’s and babu frik’s world and we’re just living in it bye pic.twitter.com/qMyYcEwFQC — K V🍜 (@karenvh13) December 20, 2019

if i don’t get babu frik and baby yoda in my christmas stocking this year i WILL scream. — Briggon Snow (@BriggonSnow) December 20, 2019

Baby Yoda and Babu Frik would be friends. They would love each other and protect each other, and if you think you have to choose one over the other, then you are my enemy and I have the power of both an expert droidsmith and a Force-using bundle of joy on my side!

(image: Lucasfilm)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com