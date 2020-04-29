Disney’s Avengers Campus Park Has Its Quinjet! Our Time to Become Avengers Is Now!

While we’re all stuck inside without any idea of when we’ll ever get out, work on Avengers Campus is, apparently, still underway over in Disneyland. Now we’ve learned from a secret, spy-level behind-the-scenes pic, there is clearly a Quinjet waiting for me to stand in front of it and cry while eating my shawarma.

It’s all part of the layout that Disney previously detailed, but still … knowing that the Quinjet is there and that when we can finally go out (and go to Disneyland), we’ll get to see it in person? I’m getting giddy just thinking about it!

The Quinjet has been spotted on Disney’s Avengers Campus!!! https://t.co/HJOA6OHjoc pic.twitter.com/KbD2u9VPsT — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) April 28, 2020

MiceChat took to the air to get a glimpse (literally pulling some Black Widow-level spy moves to get the shot), but while it is a bit blurry, it’s there, and it is beautiful. The Quinjet is something that I know lives on in fanfiction about the Avengers, but wasn’t as important as the movies progressed, focusing instead on the characters and their own issues rather than how they all got place to place, but it is still a staple of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

There’s a reason the Quinjet is so iconic to fans, and … maybe it’s because we dream of a world where all our heroes are still alive and flying around on it together, but alas, at least we’ll have Avengers Campus.

Right now, with everything in limbo, the current status of the park is still set for a July 18th opening date. That’s if everything continues on the upswing and it isn’t delayed due to the coronavirus. For now, let’s look at Disney’s description for the park:

The Avengers are setting up new Headquarters and training facilities around the globe to inspire all potential recruits willing to step up and become something more. As part of this global initiative, Tony Stark has founded the Worldwide Engineering Brigade — or WEB for short — to develop advancements in super-powered technology, including new enhancements to Spider-Man’s suit as their debut project. By bringing together the world’s brightest young inventors, the WEB is creating new interfaces that will empower all of us to join the ranks of Earth’s Mightiest.

Filled with our favorite heroes, shawarma, and the Quinjet, everything about this just seems like a fun addition to Disney—especially since you can hit both the Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge park, as well as Avengers Campus and just cry over all your favorite characters in one go! (Is that just me? Oh well, I cry a lot. I’ll go to Avengers Campus and sob over the Infinity Stone churros.)

Right now, it’s just fun to see how everything is going in the new addition, even if we’re not sure we’ll see it on time. Hopefully, everything continues to go according to plan, because let’s be honest, I really do want that shawarma.

(via ComicBook.com, image: Marvel Entertainment)

