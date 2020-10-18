comScore

Things We Saw Today: The Avengers Assemble for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

Plus Wolverine, Bly Manor, and more!

By Chelsea SteinerOct 18th, 2020, 5:48 pm

The Avengers assemble on a poster for Marvel's Avengers: Endgame.

Joe and Anthony Russo, the directors of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, are assembling the Avengers one more time. Their mission? To fundraise for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. The Russo brothers have recruited Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, and Zoe Saldana for Biden’s virtual “Voters Assemble” event.

The event will be held on Tuesday, October 20th at 6:45PM ET, and will feature a trivia game and a Q+A with the cast. Kamala Harris will also be dropping by to chat with the Avengers.

Samuel L. Jackson has already recorded his own ad for the Biden campaign:

The event follows similar pop culture and nerdy fundraising initiatives like last week’s Trek the Vote, which featured several Star Trek cast members chatting with Pete Buttigieg, Andrew Yang, Julian Castro, and Stacey Abrams.

You can find out more about Voters Assemble! HERE and grab yourself a front row seat to the online fundraiser.

We’ve gotten word that the Borg and Thanos are hosting a Trump fundraiser, and we’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

