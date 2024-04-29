‘Avatar’: Who Is the Next Avatar After Korra?

With a new Avatar animated series rumored to premiere on Paramount+ in 2025, fans of the franchise have been contemplating who the next Avatar could be.

The new Avatar will take over following the events of Legend of Korra, and how the new character fits into Korra’s shoes will predominantly define the success or failure of the series. While there hasn’t been a confirmation, there are a few details that point towards the factors that will determine the next Avatar.

Avatar is the title given to the human who possesses the ability to bend all four elements (fire, air, water, and earth) and is responsible for bringing peace to the world. While the Avatar is a master of all the elements, they are known to be affiliated with one primary element. In the past, if we observe the last 4 Avatars before Korra, Avatar Kuruk was a waterbender, Avatar Kyoshi was an earthbender, Avatar Roku was a firebender, and Avatar Aang was an airbender. The latest known Avatar, Korra, is a waterbender like Kuruk, which points towards the fact that the next Avatar will be an earthbender. This, of course, follows what we already know of the Avatar cycle.

Until this new series comes about, we’ve only had fan-created characters to succeed Korra, the most notable of which being Genji. The character is a part of a comic titled The Legend of Genji, and according to the lore, he was born in the Earth Kingdom, growing up to learn earthbending and becoming adept at sandbending.

The news about the 2025 Paramount Plus series came out in 2022 via Avatar News, which is considered a reliable source for all Avatar-related updates. There’s also an animated movie about the original Avatar characters coming up, but it has been delayed from 2025 to 2026, so it’s hard to say what that means for the timing of this supposed new series. The show is expected to be set 100 years after Legend of Korra, but as things stand, the details around this project are quite hazy.

