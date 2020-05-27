What Is This New Picrew Avatar Trend?

Been online and looking around at illustrations of all your friends? No, they’re not suddenly artists or spending a bunch of money on getting people to draw them to post online. It’s a new online trend from picrew.me where you can represent yourself through templates created by artists.

If you’ve been online lately, you’ve probably seen your friends making fun icons of themselves. There are a lot of different styles, different backgrounds, and options to chose from, but the question is: why? For someone like me, it comes from a place of not having any artistic ability and yet being able to create something that looks like me. You can also give yourselves pets in some, and all I want to do is pet a dog or kitty, so sometimes, I give myself a little pet.

I am but one of those people who cannot draw. Even a stick figure ends up being a bit difficult, so something like this, where templates are made and I basically get to create what I look like? A dream scenario. Finally, my artistic dreams can come true, and I can pretend that I drew myself (but I thank all the artists who have helped me along the way).

Picrew.me has been a constant source of fun because you get to share how you view yourself with friends, and there is a constant influx of new templates for people to look at. The site features many artists all who put their templates online, and people, like me and my friends, can go and create their avatars.

For whatever reason, my friends have been obsessed with making these and sending them to each other. Clearly, I miss my overalls and my plaid, since many of mine have included them, but I also enjoy making these and creating new outfits, since … right now, we aren’t going anywhere, so we’re not dressing up. Is that why I like doing this?

Why yes I do have too much fun with these pic.twitter.com/ooylyxc2ND — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) May 27, 2020

Most artists share their picrew online and then will tweet them out so that others can make their own creations, as well.

i spent the last month or so working on a picrew and here it is! i hope you enjoy playing 💕🍇✨ https://t.co/a9fkOBUI3Y pic.twitter.com/kljY6AmuA2 — PK 💕✨ (@poika_) May 26, 2020

The thing is that this is just fun! We get to enjoy looking at ourselves and our friends as if we were in our own animation, and for many, it’s a way of expressing how we truly view ourselves. Clearly, I like to flip people off and said “whatever” a lot more than I thought if my illustrated selves are any indication about my true feelings.

So check out picrew.me, see what artists have there for you to create, and just have fun!

(image: picrew.me creations by Rachel Leishman)

