Australian Newspaper Admits They Were Going to Out Rebel Wilson Before She Came Out Herself

This week, comedian and actor Rebel Wilson came out via Instagram, where she announced her relationship with fashion and jewelry designer Ramona Agruma. The Senior Year actor posted “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince … but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess 💗🌈💗 #loveislove”. Wilson’s coming out was met with celebration and congrats from friends and fans alike, but her romantic announcement was met with annoyance by Australian news publication the Sydney Morning Herald.

Apparently SMH had planned on publicly outing Wilson, and posted a nasty op-ed complaining that Wilson had beat them to the punch. Columnist Andrew Hornery wrote “So, it was an abundance of caution and respect that this media outlet emailed Rebel Wilson’s representatives on Thursday morning, giving her two days to comment on her new relationship with another woman, LA leisure wear designer Ramona Agruma, before publishing a single word.” Oh, so they were going to forcibly out her but gave her 48 hours to acquiesce to her personal life being splashed across the front page…out of respect?

Hornery continued, “Big mistake. Wilson opted to gazump the story, posting about her new “Disney Princess” on Instagram early Friday morning, the same platform she had previously used to brag about her handsome ex-boyfriend, wealthy American beer baron Jacob Busch.” If you’re wondering what “gazump” means (I certainly was), it is essentially to swindle or to hold out for a better offer. So Wilson “swindled” the paper out of their juicy outing story by coming out on her own terms, apparently. It’s wild to see a news publication pretzel itself to somehow paint themselves as the victim in this scenario.

But wait, it gets worse! He continues, “Considering how bitterly Wilson had complained about poor journalism standards when she successfully sued Woman’s Day for defamation, her choice to ignore our discreet, genuine and honest queries was, in our view, underwhelming.” Just say you’re butthurt you couldn’t out her! It would at least be more genuine than trying to somehow blame Wilson for coming out on her own (albeit pressured) terms. It’s gross, unprofessional, and frankly homophobic behavior. Shame on you, Hornery and SMH.

Many folks took SMH to task via Twitter:

let me get this straight. @AndrewHornery @smh wanted to out Rebel Wilson and then threw a tantrum when she did it on her own terms. what the fuck. so fucked up. how is this shit still happening in 2022? — Shane Bazzi (@shanebazzi) June 11, 2022

It’s pretty clear that Rebel Wilson was forced to come out, likely earlier than she wanted to. This sort of outing used to happen a lot in the 80s and early 90s. It was atrocious then, and atrocious now. — Dana Piccoli (@DanaPiccoli) June 11, 2022

So apparently it wasn't @RebelWilson's choice to come out… The @smh/@theage have admitted to giving her a heads up 2 days in advance that they were going to "out" her. What's worse, openly gay men at the Sydney Morning Herald were involved in this. 🤦🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/Zl80zg01SW — Kate Doak (@katedoak) June 11, 2022

In case you were wondering how Pride Month is going, the @smh got in touch with Rebel Wilson to say they’d be outing her in the next few days, so when Rebel came out herself the journalists are throwing a tantrum that she robbed them of an exclusive. — Dr. Bodie A. Ashton (@manwithoutatan) June 11, 2022

'Rebel Wilson should be out because it's totes safe to be out, but also even if it wasn't safe she wouldn't know what discrimination feels like' is a real fucking take from a real journalist, my god pic.twitter.com/qQaN9HmaJq — Tasha Suri (@tashadrinkstea) June 11, 2022

rebel wilson being forced to come out by her own team, one that has GAY MEN on it, in the middle of pride month is fucking nauseating. why don’t people view queer women as worthy of respect and basic fucking privacy? — t (@killinganya) June 11, 2022

i am so beyond disgusted at this. turns out rebel wilson only came out to avoid being forcefully outed and now that newspaper is pissed at her for ruining their scoop?? so they wrote this mess?? i am so angry and so sorry for rebel, no one deserves this. pic.twitter.com/PTnTqzr9VI — theresa 🌈 (@sapphoslibrary) June 11, 2022

(image: screencap/Instagram)

