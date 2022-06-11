Australian Newspaper Admits They Were Going to Out Rebel Wilson Before She Came Out Herself
This week, comedian and actor Rebel Wilson came out via Instagram, where she announced her relationship with fashion and jewelry designer Ramona Agruma. The Senior Year actor posted “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince … but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess 💗🌈💗 #loveislove”. Wilson’s coming out was met with celebration and congrats from friends and fans alike, but her romantic announcement was met with annoyance by Australian news publication the Sydney Morning Herald.
Apparently SMH had planned on publicly outing Wilson, and posted a nasty op-ed complaining that Wilson had beat them to the punch. Columnist Andrew Hornery wrote “So, it was an abundance of caution and respect that this media outlet emailed Rebel Wilson’s representatives on Thursday morning, giving her two days to comment on her new relationship with another woman, LA leisure wear designer Ramona Agruma, before publishing a single word.” Oh, so they were going to forcibly out her but gave her 48 hours to acquiesce to her personal life being splashed across the front page…out of respect?
Hornery continued, “Big mistake. Wilson opted to gazump the story, posting about her new “Disney Princess” on Instagram early Friday morning, the same platform she had previously used to brag about her handsome ex-boyfriend, wealthy American beer baron Jacob Busch.” If you’re wondering what “gazump” means (I certainly was), it is essentially to swindle or to hold out for a better offer. So Wilson “swindled” the paper out of their juicy outing story by coming out on her own terms, apparently. It’s wild to see a news publication pretzel itself to somehow paint themselves as the victim in this scenario.
But wait, it gets worse! He continues, “Considering how bitterly Wilson had complained about poor journalism standards when she successfully sued Woman’s Day for defamation, her choice to ignore our discreet, genuine and honest queries was, in our view, underwhelming.” Just say you’re butthurt you couldn’t out her! It would at least be more genuine than trying to somehow blame Wilson for coming out on her own (albeit pressured) terms. It’s gross, unprofessional, and frankly homophobic behavior. Shame on you, Hornery and SMH.
Many folks took SMH to task via Twitter:
