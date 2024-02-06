Aubrey Plaza and Nick Offerman Have a ‘Parks and Rec’ Reunion in Mountain Dew’s Super Bowl Commercial

A Parks and Recreation reunion is coming to the Super Bowl, courtesy of Mountain Dew (was Paunch Burger not available?). Aubrey Plaza and Nick Offerman reunite for Mountain Dew’s Super Bowl commercial, “Having a Blast.” The ad sees “America’s sweetheart” Plaza “having a blast with a bottle of, you guessed it, Mountain Dew Baja Blast.

Various scenarios include getting hit with pool noodles at a kid’s party, getting stuck in an elevator, gaming, professional wrestling, and getting abducted by aliens. The final scene sees her riding a dragon alongside a familiar face, as Offerman flies beside her on a dragon of his own. It’s random, and it’s a lot of fun. Offerman, in particular, seems to be enjoying his Game of Thrones-style alter ego.

In an interview with Variety, Plaza said “I was dying. I was like, ‘Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes!’ … It was so fun because I love Nick so much and even though we’re not playing our characters in ‘Parks and Rec’, it does feel in some way like a little April and Ron reunion and I feel like in some alternate universe, this is exactly what they would be doing. So it all made sense to me.”

When asked about a possible Parks and Rec reunion, Plaza quipped, “You know, there could be like a ‘Parks and Rec’-‘Game of Thrones’ mash-up here, where April and Ron time travel into ‘Game of Thrones’ times and then we’re just riding those dragons around, … I don’t know, I’m just spitballing here.”

Parks and Recreation ended its run in 2015, but the cast returned to film a special COVID episode entirely on Zoom in 2020 for charity.

You can catch the full commercial during Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, February 11, on CBS.

