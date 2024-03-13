The Future of Humanity Is in Jennifer Lopez’s Hands!

From “Her web connects them all” to “The future is in her hands,” 2024 is the year of girlboss movie taglines. The latter comes from the new trailer for Jennifer Lopez’s sci-fi action flick Atlas, which looks like a spinoff of her visual album, except all the music was replaced with robots.

To be fair, Atlas also stars Sterling K. Brown, and that gives it an immediate leg-up in the J.Lo canon. Otherwise, the first trailer for Atlas is giving low-budgy Pacific Rim, and if it weren’t for Lopez’s proven charisma as an actor—and, again, Sterling K. Brown—I don’t know that I would’ve watched this whole thing:

Atlas was directed by Brad Peyton, whose credits include the Dwayne Johnson action flicks Rampage (the one with a giant gorilla) and San Andreas (the one with a giant earthquake). The film stars Lopez as a woman named, and I kid you not, Atlas Shepherd. Oh, is Atlas Shepherd a silly name? Would it help to know that she is also a “brilliant but misanthropic data analyst” and humanity’s only hope of surviving a deadly AI takeover? No?

Here’s the official synopsis:

Atlas Shepherd (Jennifer Lopez), a brilliant but misanthropic data analyst with a deep distrust of artificial intelligence, joins a mission to capture a renegade robot with whom she shares a mysterious past. But when plans go awry, her only hope of saving the future of humanity from AI is to trust it.

Atlas also stars Simu Liu, Gregory James Cohan, Abraham Popoola, Lana Parrilla, and Mark Strong, and hits Netflix on May 24.

