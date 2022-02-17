Atlanta and Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Set Final Seasons

A lot of beloved shows are wrapping up. In addition to news that Stranger Things will be ending soon, FX’s Atlanta and Amazon Prime’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel are both going to be leaving us.

Mrs. Maisel is the brainchild of Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and became a critical darling early on. The series follows rich, recently divorced Jewish housewife and mother of two Miriam “Midge” Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan), who realizes that she is great at stand-up comedy and decides to take on New York’s ’50s stand-up scene. Midge is perfect, talented, and truly a brunette Emma Woodhouse.

Brosnahan won an Emmy and two Golden Globes for her portrayal, and the show itself won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series.

“Amy, Dan, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel have blazed an unparalleled path, elevating the stories we tell about women, challenging the norms in our industry, and forever altering the entertainment landscape with their one-of-a-kind storytelling,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “The dozens of awards cement Maisel’s legacy in many ways, but what’s even more enduring and poignant are the characters Amy created and the joyous, brilliant, singular world she and Dan brought to life. This series has meant so much to Prime Video and the effects of its success will be felt long after its final season. I can’t wait for fans and our worldwide Prime Video audience to savor each moment as we embark on the culmination of this groundbreaking and unforgettable series.”

Atlanta is equally a brilliant show for FX. It’s a comedy-drama television series created by Donald Glover, about college dropout and music manager Earnest “Earn” Marks (Doland Glover), who works for his cousin, rapper Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry), as they work to make it in Atlanta’s rap scene. The show perfectly nails its ventures into the surreal and amazingly strange—so much so it’s already included in “best of” lists.

Glover’s work has made him the first African-American man to win a Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series. FX CEO John Landgraf shared that the series’ fourth season of will be its last, and that both seasons 3 and 4 have already been filmed. The third season will debut in March, and the the final season will air in the fall.

I am always going to be happy when good shows end when they are supposed to. Not everything is meant to go on for a super long time, and while it sucks to say goodbye, I will still enjoy watching it all come to an end—especially since both shows have been thoroughly paid their dues.

Time for some other shows to step up.

(via THR, image: Amazon/FX)

