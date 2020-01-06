Do Trump Fans Even Realize Their New Hero, Ricky Gervais, Hates Him?

Ricky Gervais hosted the Golden Globes again and did what Ricky Gervais does: insulted an entire room and acted like he absolutely hated being there. It’s become his bit, if you will, and as tired of it as we all are, there’s another thing about Gervais that we all know, and it’s that he does not like Donald Trump.

So, now that the Golden Globes have come and gone and a lot of Trump supporters are rallying behind him? I truly cannot stop laughing.

It all came from Gervais’s opening monologue where he, essentially, insulted a bunch of actors. Now, the thing is, Gervais is something of an insult comic. While not openly labeled in that way, he does have the vibe, and he loves to roast people at any given chance.

Also, while not my favorite comedian by any stretch of the imagination, Gervais an atheist who hates Donald Trump. So, the fact that MAGAers are now rallying behind him because he told everyone not to get political at the Golden Globes? The very people who usually don’t want “political correctness” to get in the way of saying what they think? Hilarious.

The consensus on Twitter is that they like that he told the Hollywood types to shut up, as if … that doesn’t happen all the time? For years, everyone groaned at Tim Robbins and Susan Sarandon when they’d get political, and that was back in the early 2000s, so … was everyone who’s now praising Gervais born after, like, 2006?

It’s hilarious on Twitter, because they’re all politely ignoring Gervais’s own politics and just praising this one quote, and they also spelled his name an array of different ways. One of the best tweets I saw said that it was some kind of liberal conspiracy that Gervais was not trending after his opening monologue, when Ricky Gervais was, in fact, trending throughout most of the night—you know, when the Golden Globes was happening.

Reassuring to see #HollywoodHypocrites trending. Gun grabbing celebs attending an event w armed security, who buy their kids’ college admissions & run cover for the likes of Harvey Weinstein don’t need to be pontificating about jack shit to anyone #GoldenGlobes #goldenglobes2020 — CarolinaConservative (@1776CC) January 6, 2020

My ass lmao. Whoever is responsible for having him host yesterday is probably fired today. #HollywoodHypocrites #LiberalismIsAMentalDisorder https://t.co/IYQyOFysrM — Lizzie_D3🇺🇸 (@meghan_dawkins) January 6, 2020

Holy hell, Ricky Gervais is murdering Hollywood at the Golden Globes. This is incredible. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 6, 2020

*NEW: Thank God (ironically) for @rickygervais.

My verdict on his stunning Golden Globes takedown of Hollywood’s hypocrites: https://t.co/51wjdsnzIW pic.twitter.com/CP3DNXAbWK — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 6, 2020

The hilarity of Gervais taking a massive dump all over these self-aggrandizing Hollywood know-nothings while they try to ignore him and weepily virtue signal to each other…it’s just the BEST THING EVER. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 6, 2020

I could barely find specific Ricky Gervais clips when I was searching Twitter this am https://t.co/JxSxBunD8K — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 6, 2020

Like … am I a fan of Ricky Gervais? No, I thank him for The Office, and that’s about all I really care to think about, but this entire situation is truly laughable because why do they all openly hate people with different opinions enough to support a man who literally called them “victims” of all of Trump’s lies?

You all want to keep on praising Ricky Gervais for his slam on Hollywood? Okay, y’all still support Donald Trump, who as Gervais literally pointed out, is a member of the Hollywood elite because he lives in a solid gold home and was a reality TV star, so take a step off your high horse.

