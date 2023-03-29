Hearing that Wes Anderson has a new project slated for release is like hearing that Christmas is coming early. We at The Mary Sue are massive fans of this whacky man and the films he’s gifted us with, so it goes without saying that we’re equally as excited for his upcoming film, Asteroid City.

Though details are sparse as of yet, we’ll be updating this piece as we learn more, so be sure to check in and see what else you can expect from this film. From what little we’ve gotten, it definitely looks like this will be yet another hit.

‘Asteroid City’ trailer & plot summary

As our Rachel Leishman put it, Anderson is in his VSCO era. And you know what? Good for him. Work those filters, boo.

Per Deadline, this is the plot’s general summary:

Anderson’s latest is a poetic meditation on the meaning of life. It tells the story of a fictional American desert town circa 1955 and its Junior Stargazer convention, which brings together students and parents from across the country for scholarly competition, rest/recreation, comedy, drama, romance and more. Deadline

Sounds pretty in-line with Anderson’s canon thus far. It’s got the youthful spirit of Moonrise Kingdom and Rushmore, the remote “out there” feeling of Darjeeling Limited, and the ensemble energy from The Royal Tenenbaums.

Speaking of ensemble, hoo boy, this is quite a cast.

Who’s in the cast of Asteroid City?

I’ll list the full cast, per the film’s promotional poster:

Jason Schwartzman

Scarlett Johansson

Tom Hanks

Jeffrey Wright

Tilda Swinton

Bryan Cranston

Edward Norton

Adrien Brody

Liev Schreiber

Hope Davis

Stephen Park

Rupert Friend

Maya Hawke

Steve Carell

Matt Dillon

Hong Chau

Willem Dafoe

Margot Robbie

Tony Revolori

Jake Ryan

Jeff Goldblum

Good GOD! They really pulled out the stops here. We’ve got the staples, like Schwartzman, Norton, and Brody, but we’ve also got some newcomers to his roster, like Bryan Cranston, Hong Chau, and oh, my heart, Steve Carell. I really want to see Cranston, Brody, and Dafoe get into a tousle. That’s truly all I want out of this movie; the rest is all window dressing (kidding, of course).

I also want to add that, though it was only confirmed in an article from months ago, it would appear that Anderson’s band crush Jarvis Cocker (of Britpop and Fantastic Mr. Fox stardom) will be returning to acting in this film. He will play a cowboy. For reference, this is Jarvis Cocker:

I cannot stress enough how little I can wait to see this.

When will Asteroid City be released?

Asteroid City is slated to release in limited theaters in the U.S. On June 16 this year. It will then release worldwide on June 23. So, hey, all you Geminis and Cancers, this one’s for you.

Are you excited? What about the trailer stood out to you? Let us know in the comments!

(featured image: Indian Paintbrush)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]