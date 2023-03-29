Everything We Know About Wes Anderson’s New Movie, ‘Asteroid City’
Hearing that Wes Anderson has a new project slated for release is like hearing that Christmas is coming early. We at The Mary Sue are massive fans of this whacky man and the films he’s gifted us with, so it goes without saying that we’re equally as excited for his upcoming film, Asteroid City.
Though details are sparse as of yet, we’ll be updating this piece as we learn more, so be sure to check in and see what else you can expect from this film. From what little we’ve gotten, it definitely looks like this will be yet another hit.
‘Asteroid City’ trailer & plot summary
As our Rachel Leishman put it, Anderson is in his VSCO era. And you know what? Good for him. Work those filters, boo.
Per Deadline, this is the plot’s general summary:
Anderson’s latest is a poetic meditation on the meaning of life. It tells the story of a fictional American desert town circa 1955 and its Junior Stargazer convention, which brings together students and parents from across the country for scholarly competition, rest/recreation, comedy, drama, romance and more.Deadline
Sounds pretty in-line with Anderson’s canon thus far. It’s got the youthful spirit of Moonrise Kingdom and Rushmore, the remote “out there” feeling of Darjeeling Limited, and the ensemble energy from The Royal Tenenbaums.
Speaking of ensemble, hoo boy, this is quite a cast.
Who’s in the cast of Asteroid City?
I’ll list the full cast, per the film’s promotional poster:
- Jason Schwartzman
- Scarlett Johansson
- Tom Hanks
- Jeffrey Wright
- Tilda Swinton
- Bryan Cranston
- Edward Norton
- Adrien Brody
- Liev Schreiber
- Hope Davis
- Stephen Park
- Rupert Friend
- Maya Hawke
- Steve Carell
- Matt Dillon
- Hong Chau
- Willem Dafoe
- Margot Robbie
- Tony Revolori
- Jake Ryan
- Jeff Goldblum
Good GOD! They really pulled out the stops here. We’ve got the staples, like Schwartzman, Norton, and Brody, but we’ve also got some newcomers to his roster, like Bryan Cranston, Hong Chau, and oh, my heart, Steve Carell. I really want to see Cranston, Brody, and Dafoe get into a tousle. That’s truly all I want out of this movie; the rest is all window dressing (kidding, of course).
I also want to add that, though it was only confirmed in an article from months ago, it would appear that Anderson’s band crush Jarvis Cocker (of Britpop and Fantastic Mr. Fox stardom) will be returning to acting in this film. He will play a cowboy. For reference, this is Jarvis Cocker:
I cannot stress enough how little I can wait to see this.
When will Asteroid City be released?
Asteroid City is slated to release in limited theaters in the U.S. On June 16 this year. It will then release worldwide on June 23. So, hey, all you Geminis and Cancers, this one’s for you.
