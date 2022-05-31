Jonathan Byers’ Stoner Arc is Definitely a High Point of ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4

***Mild spoilers for season 4 of Stranger Things***

One time, at this party, a girl I went to high school with saw me tokin’ up and couldn’t really believe it. After all, I’d spent my teen years being a wallflower, more concerned with music and writing than things going out with my peers. When she asked when I, of all people, started smoking, and I told her the truth—around the latter half of senior year—she gave me this look and said, “I wouldn’t have guessed that.”

That’s exactly how I felt when I first saw Jonathan in season 4 of Stranger Things. Once the school freak, whose only friend was his camera, he was now hittin’ the bong before heading to school. I guess the pipeline from artsy loner to artsy stoner is a pretty straight shot.

And you know what? I’m so here for it. Ol’ Jonny Boy was my favorite character in season 1, and while I was happy to see him finally hook up with someone in later seasons, he lost that sense of individualism that I liked about him in the first place. We love a relationship arc, gotta stan, but he lacked some of the luster that helped him stand out.

Then, all of a sudden, California gave him his Richard Linklater arc, and he quickly became one of my favorite components of the new season. This is saying something, since I think this season is the best since the first. It’s got all the storytelling beats I’d been waiting for (and nearly given up on), but it’s just … it’s kind of a lot, right? One minute Robin is experiencing gay panic (relatable), and the next, Hopper is getting his ass beat in Russia. Then you’re at some Wes-Anderson-y school for weird kids, only minutes after watching Joyce and Murray CRASH LAND A PLANE AND LIVE.

It’s a lot. And then, there’s Jonathan and his duderoni Argyle, who bring things waaaay back down to earth.

If season 4 is an amalgamation of different movie stereotypes from the 80s, then god, am I glad that the Duffer Bros. incorporated aspects of classic dude-guy movies that paved the way for movies like Dazed and Confused later on. And Jonathan was truly the best choice for this arc—if only for comedic value. I mean, here you have this kid who would have definitely gone through an Oasis/Radiohead/etc. phase, and now he’s literally too high to function at the dinner table.

Now, let’s be clear: the poor kid is definitely not having a good time, even while having a good time. He’s got a lot on his mind. He doesn’t want to go to Emerson with Nancy, and that scares him. Long-distance is hard. Seeing his siblings struggle in school is hard. And he’s still technically the “man of the house,” which means his dreams of being a photographer might need to be put on hold. But still, I like the fact that we finally get to see him go through some kind of growth again.

I mean, what is adolescence, really, if not a series of fumbles and grasps for happiness and a sense of purpose while doing the dumbest ish imaginable? That’s what makes a good Linklater-y movie so damn cathartic to watch, and so funny without even having to try. That’s why we like films like Little Miss Sunshine or Clerks: misery is a fact of life, but the determination to squeak by, however goofily, is a very cool, very grounding thing to see.

Oh. And, yeah, we all need an Argyle in our lives, so I’m glad Jonathan found his. The guy needed friends, you know?

