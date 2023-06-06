‘Assassin Club’ Director Camille Delamarre Explores an All-Star Cast and Action Thriller

It’s not easy to make an action thriller. There’s a lot of elements working against the creatives. From whether or not the audience is going to get on board to is always up in the air but when one really works, it makes for a fun viewing experience for audiences. And that’s what Camille Delamarre’s film Assassin Club does. Not only is the movie itself exciting for fans but it is also brought to us by some of our favorite actors. It helps that this movie has Henry Golding, Sam Neill, Daniela Melchior, Noomi Rapace, and more.

In preparation for the film’s wider release, I spoke with Delamarre about the film and we talked about the cast. When I asked about getting a cast of this calibre together, Delamarre was excited for the cast that wanted to be a part of Assassin Club. “For me, it was huge to get this kind of talented and great cast in this film,” he said. “It was also a great experience to see on set. Of course they were great but they were also very involved and not with any star attitude at all.”

He went on to talk about how confident they were in their characters and coming onto set ready to dig into the film since it wasn’t a big budget action movie but a smaller production. “Everybody was just here because they were confident with the characters, with the story,” he said. “It’s good to see, we can get some great scenes and work with the great actors.”

Directing action

For a lot of action movies, you can expect to see creatives using money to their advantage. But when you have a smaller scale film, you’re left to make some interesting choices and Assassin Club feels like it has all the money in the world and that’s because Delamarre used everything to his advantage.

“We had to create some production value at the end because people looking for action movie, they of course are just exciting by some action scene with big production value,” he said. “But when you start with a small budget versus just some kind of big franchise, we you have just to give. And this is why I think because of my experience before with Europe, and again, it was maybe a bigger budget, but not the same budget as a Mission Impossible or something like that. So you have to be creative and you have also to give a lot passion and sensibility to make that way work in this kinda action movies to train, to try to create something with action, but with also real cinema moments that was not pretentious and was not just for a fan of this kind of action film or just looking for only action and a muscle guy.”

He went on to talk about diving into characters in the action genre, connecting his love for it back to him being a fan of detective films and a fan of David Fincher’s work. “I’m a big fan of investigation and police films with action thriller genres like a David Fincher movie,” he said. “So I try to play with that. And I think I have something to say in this kind of genre and also I really want, and I’m working on some, action comedy film. So this is something I think I can combine, to give something again a bit different as a Hollywood director because I’m French, so I try to give something with maybe not a big studio film.”

Assassin Club is in theaters.

